KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 21st, 2021

Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) sees the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the high-flying Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Chennai Super Kings, after a tough start to their IPL 2021 campaign, are back on track with two wins on the trot. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, the Super Kings are well on course for a top-four finish. While there are some concerns in their batting unit, especially Ruturaj Gaikwad's form at the top of the order, Chennai Super Kings' deep batting line-up more than makes up for the flaws. Although CSK's bowling attack has a lot of variety, they will need Shardul Thakur to step up sooner rather than later.

Chennai's opponents, the Kolkata Knight Riders, have won just one of their three IPL 2021 games. Despite boasting a well-balanced and strong squad, Eoin Morgan and co. haven't really fired as a unit. The likes of Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy have excelled in IPL 2021 so far, but with a change of venue in order, much is expected of others as KKR seek a morale-boosting win on Wednesday. Although a couple of changes could be made, given the nature of the surface, the onus will be on Shubman Gill and captain Eoin Morgan.

The Super Kings are the clear favorites ahead of the game and rightly so. With a better understanding of the pitch in Mumbai, coupled with their momentum, CSK will fancy a win over Kolkata. However, the Knight Riders will be keen to return to winning ways and given their penchant for pyrotechnics, a change of base from Chennai to Mumbai could work wonders for them. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a thriller at the Wankhede on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Shakib Al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh/Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad/Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar

Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 15

Date & Time: 21st April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards, despite the average first innings score at Wankhede in IPL 2021 being 158.

Although the pacers have got some movement off the surface, the ball should skid nicely onto the bat, with the batsmen likely to target the powerplay overs.

As seen in the previous IPL 2021 games, there is some turn available as well, which could make for an even contest between the bat and the ball in the middle overs.

With dew expected to play a part in the second innings, both teams will want to chase upon winning the toss. 170-180 should be a par total at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KKR vs CSK)

KKR vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Andre Russell