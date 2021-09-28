KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 41

Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The Delhi Capitals have been brilliant in the UAE leg, with their bowling attack coming with the goods in both their games so far. They will be looking to seal their place in the IPL playoffs at the expense of the Knight Riders, who have perhaps been the most improved team since the first half of the IPL. With a fearless brand of cricket and the resources to back it up, the Kolkata Knight Riders should pose a threat to the Capitals, making for a great contest in Sharjah.

KKR vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

Match Details

KKR vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 41

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Although Sharjah is known to be a high-scoring venue, the pitch is on the slower side, with the spinners likely to play a significant role. The ball should skid on early on, with the batters likely to go all out in the powerplay overs. The pacers will look to take the pace off as the match progresses, making for a good contest. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. Although 150-160 should be a good total, both teams have the firepower to go above and beyond.

Today’s KKR vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Although Rishabh Pant has led his side admirably, it has been his batting that has served his side better in IPL 2021. His ability to score quick runs in the middle overs holds him in good stead, with his batting position also giving him the nod over Dinesh Karthik.

Batsman

Shubman Gill: Although Shubman Gill has flattered to deceive at the top of the order for Kolkata, he remains their go-to batsman. Comfortable against both pace and spin and also with an attacking approach to his game, Gill is a must-have in your KKR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Apart from a three-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last week, Andre Russell hasn't really fired for KKR in the UAE leg. However, Russell is one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball and is bound to be one of the more popular picks in today's KKR vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie Ferguson has excelled as the leader of the KKR bowling attack with his raw pace and clever variations serving him well. His skill-set should come in handy on a slightly slow wicket, making him a handy option for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 666 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 600 points

Rishabh Pant (DC) - 514 points

Important Stats for KKR vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi: 306 runs in 9 IPL 2021 innings, Bat Average: 38.25

Andre Russell: 183 runs and 11 wickets in 10 IPL 2021 matches

Anrich Nortje: 4 wickets in 2 IPL 2021 matches, Economy: 3.75

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Eoin Morgan, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

KKR vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant

