KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 21, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 21, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It's KKR's first home match in nearly two weeks, with the defeat to LSG by four runs in their last action here.

The hosts come into this fixture still in disbelief over their astounding batting collapse that saw them fail to chase down 112 against PBKS last Tuesday. Meanwhile, their opponents, GT are coursing with momentum after beating the Delhi Capitals in their last outing on Saturday.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

Jos Buttler is 5th on the Orange Cap leaderboard right now.

Jos Buttler single-handedly guided the Gujarat Titans to victory in their run-chase against DC on Saturday in Ahmedabad. The English keeper-batter smartly negotiated the skilled Delhi bowling attack, picking his bowlers and finishing with an unbeaten 54-ball 97*.

Buttler has looked right at home batting at No. 3 for the Titans and should enjoy playing at the Eden Gardens tonight. He has scored 276 runs in five innings at the venue, averaging 69.00 at a strike rate of 169.33 and looks set to play another impactful knock.

He's a no-brainer when considering players for Dream11 captaincy in this fixture.

The all-round Dream11 point-scoring potential of Sunil Narine makes him a valuable Fantasy option regardless of opposition and venue. The mystery spinner enjoys positive match-ups against each member of the dangerous Gujarat top 3 and will look to spin a web around them tonight.

On what should be a good batting surface at the Eden Gardens, Narine will also aim to get his side off to a positive start, and his clean ball-striking abilities at the top of the innings is another reason why he has such a high points ceiling on Dream11.

He's the standout Dream11 captaincy option from the KKR camp in tonight's fixture.

The in-form GT opener Sai Sudharsan could be a terrific Dream11 captaincy option for tonight's fixture. The southpaw has been one of the most reliable batters in the league, with six 30+ scores in seven matches, and is second on the Orange Cap leaderboard.

He has looked comfortable facing every kind of bowling attack and has looked completely in control of his batting nearly every time he has walked out to the middle. Crucially, Sudharsan has a positive matchup against Varun Chakravarthy, KKR's primary weapon with the ball.

On what's expected to be a quality batting surface, he'd make an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick.

