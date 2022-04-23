KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 35

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat in IPL 2022 with five wins in six games so far. While they have had their troubles with the bat, their bowling attack has consistently delivered. They will now come across a Kolkata Knight Riders side who are on a three-match losing streak. However, their big guns Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell are in decent form, holding KKR in good stead. Both teams look well-matched on paper, paving the way for an intriguing contest in Mumbai.

KKR vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan/Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

CSK XI

Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Match Details

KKR vs GT, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 35

Date and Time: 23rd April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in the previous game was on the slower side, with the ball gripping off the surface. A similar type of surface is expected today where the batters will have to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand for a late flourish. The bowlers will look to vary their pace and hit hard lengths to get the most out of the surface. With this being a day game, both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront. 160 should be par at the venue, but the two sides are more than capable of going above and beyond.

Today’s KKR vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sheldon Jackson: Although Sheldon Jackson hasn't had the best of IPL 2022 campaigns so far, he is a far better batter than what his numbers suggest. Jackson could be used at the top of the order, which could help him maximize his talents. With some uncertainty over who the Gujarat Titans' keeper will be for this game, Jackson stands out as the prime choice.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, after a strong start to his IPL 2022 campaign, has blown hot and cold over the last few games. However, the stylish opener is perhaps Gujarat's best bet with the bat, with his ability and range against spin being key. With the former KKR batter due for a big knock, he is a good addition to your KKR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is one of the most feared players in T20 cricket, with his six-hitting prowess being well-documented. While he has had his moments with the ball too, Russell's batting ability alone should earn him a spot in your KKR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan comes into the game on the back of a decent all-round performance against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While his batting ability is an added bonus, Rashid's skiddy leg-spin is what makes him so special in this format. With the Gujarat Titans' spinner due to pick up a few wickets, he is a must-have in your KKR vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 450 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 432 points

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 381 points

Important stats for KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya - 228 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 76.00

Rashid Khan - 6 wickets in 6 IPL 2022 matches, E.R: 6.67

Shreyas Iyer - 236 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 39.33

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sheldon Jackson, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sheldon Jackson, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya.

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan.

