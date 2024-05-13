KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 63

The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders have already reached the playoffs, and will be using this match as a warm up for qualifiers. They have won 9 of their last 12 matches. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are 8th in the points table with only 5 wins of their 12 matches. They had a very poor season till now, but will be looking forward to winning upcoming games for their fans.

These two sides have locked horns 3 times. Gujarat Titans have won 2 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders have only won 1 head-to-head match.

KKR vs GT Match Details

The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 13 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs GT, 63rd match

Date and Time: 13th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where there is not much for bowlers. Pacers are crucial in death overs where they are able to get a few wickets. The last IPL match played here was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 426 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Gujarat Titans have won 9 of their 16 matches played at this venue.

KKR vs GT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W W W W L

GT - W L L L W

KKR vs GT Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi

KKR vs GT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Philip Salt

Philip Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 435 runs in the last 12 matches. Matthew Wade is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan has smashed 603 runs in 13 venue matches at a strike rate of 149. He has also smashed 527 runs in the last 12 matches. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are other good batter picks for today's match. Shubman Gill has smashed 426 runs in the last 12 matches. He played a beautiful innings of 104 in just 55 balls at a strike rate of 189 in the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sunil Narine has smashed 461 runs and taken 15 wickets in the last 12 matches. He has taken 9 wickets in 5 venue matches. Shahrukh Khan is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakaravarthy and Rashid Khan. They have excellent head-to-head stats and venue records. Mohit Sharma is another good bowler who has taken 29 wickets in 15 matches at this venue. He has also taken 13 wickets in the last 12 matches.

KKR vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine loves performing at this venue and is in exceptional form. He is fearlessly opening the innings with Philip Salt and also bowling around 3-4 overs. He has already smashed 461 runs and taken 15 wickets in the last 12 matches. This makes him the best captaincy option for today's match.

Philip Salt

Philip Salt is also playing fearless cricket along with his opening counterpart ‘Sunil Narine’. He has already smashed 435 runs in the last 12 matches. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team, which allows him to earn additional fielding points.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs GT, 63rd match

Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Philip Salt

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to win grand leagues in this match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, S Iyer, V Iyer

All-rounders: A Russell, S Narine

Bowlers: R Khan, M Sharma, H Rana, V Chakravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, M Wade

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, S Iyer, N Rana

All-rounders: A Russell, S Narine

Bowlers: R Khan, H Rana, V Chakravarthy

