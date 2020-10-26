KKR vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 46 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

KKR and KXIP are locked in an intense battle for the final IPL 2020 playoff spot, and at the moment, Eoin Morgan's men have a 2-point advantage. Despite the fact that they are comfortably placed at fourth, a loss to KXIP would spell doom for KKR, as KL Rahul's side have a better net run rate.

KKR are on the back of a thumping win over the Delhi Capitals. Nitish Rana made a welcome return to form, while Sunil Narine scored an attacking fifty on his return to the playing XI. The star of the show with the ball was Varun Chakravarthy, who registered the first 5-wicket haul of IPL 2020.

KXIP are on a 4-match winning streak, with the most recent victory coming against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. A poor batting performance saw KXIP restricted to just 126, but the bowlers did a commendable job to pull things back after David Warner got SRH off to an excellent start.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#3 Chris Gayle

Gayle is still due a big score in IPL 2020

KXIP's upturn in fortunes in IPL 2020 has coincided with the inclusion of the big-hitting Chris Gayle in the playing XI. Although the West Indian has chipped in with a couple of match-winning cameos, he hasn't yet produced the big scores that he is known for.

And against a KXIP bowling attack that has struggled to keep run-flow in check in the middle overs, Gayle could finally register a massive innings. The biggest threat that KXIP will have to be wary of is the in-form Varun Chakravarthy, and the Universe Boss would know a thing or two about the mystery spinner having played with him in IPL 2019.

Bound to step up to the plate at the earliest, Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is KKR's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020

With 321 runs in 11 innings, Shubman Gill is KKR's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020 by a decent margin. In a season characterised by inconsistencies in batting, the Punjab batsman has been a rare ray of hope, although he doesn't boast of a great strike rate.

Gill has managed to hold one end up at the top of the order, with Rahul Tripathi failing of late and Nitish Rana struggling to convert starts into big scores. Given that Rana did in fact register his highest score of IPL 2020 in the previous game, the 21-year-old will have more freedom to express himself in what is a crucial game for his side.

Gill is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is far ahead of the pack on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

KL Rahul is miles clear of everyone else in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, and his role in the team has been made even more important - if that is even possible - by the injury to Mayank Agarwal.

Agarwal's availability for this game is still in question, and in case he doesn't recover in time, the KXIP captain will have to shoulder all the responsibility at the top of the order. Rahul has scored 42 runs in his last 2 innings, and perhaps for the first time in IPL 2020, KXIP's bowling bailed him out in the previous game.

Due a big score at the earliest, Rahul is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.