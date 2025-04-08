KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 8, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will battle it out in the 21st match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This 3:30 PM clash between the two sides was set to take place on Sunday, April 6, but was rescheduled.

Both teams are on two wins from four matches and come into this match on the back of a win. KKR comfortably trounced SRH by 80 runs in their last outing at home and will look to make it back-to-back home wins. LSG, meanwhile, rode on Mitchell Marsh's powerful batting effort and some gritty bowling to beat MI by 12 runs.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in this match.

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

One of LSG's retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, things haven't gone well for leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the start of this season. LSG's highest wicket-taker has been able to pick up only three wickets in four matches at a dismal economy rate of 11.86.

Bishnoi has struggled with his lengths and needs to start getting them right soon. This match at the Eden Gardens, where the track should assist the spinners, is an ideal time for him to find his groove. In nine matches against KKR, Bishnoi has picked up 10 wickets at a much better economy rate of 6.62.

Bishnoi's international record in T20Is (61 wickets in 42 matches) suggests that he is a genuine wicket-taker. If he can regain his bowling rhythm, he could be an interesting Dream11 differential to invest in.

Moeen Ali could be a valuable Dream11 differential in this match.

The Kolkata Knight Riders chose to bring Moeen Ali into the playing XI as an extra spinner ahead of the match against SRH. However, the England all-rounder neither batted nor bowled in KKR's convincing win, resulting in a major drop in ownership for him.

Moeen, however, enjoyed a great game against RR in Guwahati, bowling a tight spell of 2/23 in four overs. In similar spin-friendly conditions at Kolkata, Moeen's off-spin will be a potent weapon against the likes of Nicholas Pooran and David Miller.

He could also get promoted up the batting order to counter the LSG leg-spinners, boosting his point-scoring potential as a batter.

He could be a strong Dream11 differential in this match.

Little would anyone have thought that the most expensive buy at the IPL 2025 Auction would end up with differential level ownership on Dream11, but that's exactly what has transpired with Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper has scored only 19 runs in four matches this season at a dismal average of 4.75.

However, his quality is well-known to everyone in the IPL, and it's not long before he breaks free of this rut. In four IPL innings at the Eden Gardens, Pant has scored 122 runs at a strike rate of 150.6. If he gets off to a good start and gets a couple of boundaries early in his innings, Pant could really hurt the KKR bowlers later in the innings.

He's a powerful Dream11 differential in this match.

