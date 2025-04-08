KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 21

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed fifth in the points table with two wins of their four matches. They won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs. Lucknow SuperGiants, too, have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 5 head-to-head matches. Lucknow SuperGiants have won 3 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 2 matches.

KKR vs LSG Match Details

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 8 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs LSG, 21st Match

Date and Time: 8th March 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. The dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase.

The last match played here was between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where a total of 320 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KKR vs LSG Form Guide

KKR - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

LSG - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

KKR vs LSG Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

LSG Playing XI

No injury updates

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 201 runs in the last four matches. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Mitchell Marsh

Ajinkya Rahane and Mitchell Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Marsh is in exceptional form with the bat and can any day start bowling too. He has smashed 184 runs in the last four matches. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 610 runs and taken 72 wickets in 61 venue matches. Aiden Markram is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Shardul Thakur. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun Chakravarthy has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 28 wickets in 18 venue matches. Harshit Rana is another good bowler for today's match.

KKR vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 610 runs and taken 72 wickets in 61 venue matches.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran is no doubt one of the most crucial picks from the Lucknow SuperGiants squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 201 runs in his four matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs LSG, 21st Match

Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock

Nicholas Pooran

Mitchell Marsh

Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow SuperGiants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, Q de Kock

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, M Marsh, V Iyer

All-rounders: A Markram, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, S Thakur

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow SuperGiants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, Q de Kock, R Pant

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, M Marsh

All-rounders: S Narine

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, S Thakur, H Rana, D Singh

