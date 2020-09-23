KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are finally seen in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as they take on the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Dinesh Karthik's side have made a number of high-profile acquisitions ahead of IPL 2020, with the likes of Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton now part of their side. With the ever-present Andre Russell and Sunil Narine headlining the all-rounders' department, the 2-time IPL champions are expected to make a run for the playoffs this year.

MI, on the other hand, are one of the outright favourites in IPL 2020 despite their loss to MS Dhoni's CSK in the tournament opener. Rohit Sharma's men have immense depth in all departments, and they will be keen on getting some points on the board as soon as possible to avoid a repeat of their performance in the UAE leg of IPL 2020.

We take a look at 3 players you could pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#3 Nitish Rana

Rana will be one of KKR's most important batsmen in IPL 2020

One criticism that can be levelled at KKR's roster for IPL 2020 is the lack of world-class Indian batsmen at their disposal. While Nitish Rana has never featured on the international stage, he has certainly made an impression in the IPL and is set to be one of the team's key players this year.

Rana will bat in the top 4 for KKR, and could take on MI's spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya with ease on wickets that don't offer much turn. The southpaw has always started IPL seasons well, and he could do the same against MI today.

Rana is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will open for MI in IPL 2020 despite the presence of Chris Lynn

Although Rohit Sharma didn't score too many runs in the IPL 2020 season opener against the Chennai Super Kings, he did show signs of form with a couple of flowing drives.

The MI skipper's only discernible weakness in the T20 format is against leg-spinners, and KKR don't have any on their roster. Moreover, Rohit has decided to open despite the presence of Chris Lynn in the MI squad, and he will bat at his favourite position against KKR.

Rohit Sharma is another excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 match.

#1 Andre Russell

Russell will be KKR's X-factor in IPL 2020

Perhaps an obvious choice due to the sheer impact that he has had on the IPL, Andre Russell will be the player to watch out for when KKR take on MI today. The big West Indian had the best IPL season of his career last year as he finished with the MVP award, and with the boundaries favouring him, he could unleash himself on MI.

Russell is a runaway match-winner in all departments on his night, and the conditions have assisted pacers so far as well. The all-rounder could also take on an MI bowling attack that isn't too experienced at the IPL level, with Jasprit Bumrah looking out of sorts in the previous game.

Russell is the best choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 game.