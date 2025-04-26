KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 26, 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 44th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 26, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ad

The hosts will want to win this match at any cost, both to attain payback for their disappointing defeat in the reverse fixture and to return to winning ways after a two-match losing run. Another loss could put the defending champions' playoff hopes in jeopardy.

PBKS have fared better than their opponents, but they do have some concerns heading into this match, most notably the form of captain Shreyas Iyer. The former KKR skipper will want to shine at his old home ground and get his team their sixth win of the season.

Ad

Trending

Let's look at a few under-the-radar Dream11 differentials who could make a major impact on the match.

Josh Inglis could be in for a big score tonight.

In-form Australian wicket-keeper batter has been unable to replicate his international success in the IPL yet, making a slow start to his PBKS career. He played his best knock of the season in their most recent outing against RCB, stroking his way to a 17-ball 29.

Ad

The wicket at the Eden Gardens should be good for the batters, and Inglis could take the KKR bowlers to the cleaners once he gets his eye in. He's an extremely aggressive batter with an innovative range of shots, and boundary and six points should keep flowing when he's batting.

If he can manage to keep Varun Chakaravarthy at bay, he could have a successful outing tonight, making him a solid Dream11 differential.

Ad

Moeen Ali has been a very handy player for this KKR side, and is the most economical bowler in the league, with an economy rate of 6.36 in four matches. On what should be a more spin-friendly wicket, Moeen should retain his place in the KKR playing XI, making him a potent Dream11 differential.

Given how hard the PBKS batters go, a disciplined bowler like Moeen could create plenty of wicket-taking chances. The all-rounder could also be a great match-up with the bat against Yuzvendra Chahal, given his solid numbers against him in T20s.

Ad

A player with multi-faceted Dream11 point-scoring potential, Moeen is an exciting differential in this fixture.

Afghan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz made his first appearance of the season for KKR in their defeat to GT on Monday. He couldn't make much of an impact, falling early to the new-ball prowess of Mohammed Siraj.

However, he's likely to get a fairly long rope in the team for the upcoming run-in, and he possesses the potential to be a strong Dream11 pick. Gurbaz is a very attack-minded batter with elite six-hitting abilities, and he has played some memorable knocks in the IPL in the past.

While the risk of an early wicket exists against PBKS's capable new-ball bowlers, Gurbaz could just as easily get off to a flier, making him a risky but powerful Dream11 differential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More