KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 45

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant in the second half of the IPL despite injury concerns to star players Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell. They will be keen to keep their run for a top-four finish intact heading into the backend of the league phase. But they face a resourceful Punjab Kings side who are also in the mix for a playoff place. However, a loss in this game could prove to be catastrophic, with the race for the IPL playoff spots heating up with each passing game.

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell/Ben Cutting, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson

PBKS XI

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal/Mandeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi

Check IPL 2021 Teams and Squads

Match Details

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Match 45

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Check IPL 2021 Schedule

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Having said that, the pacers should get some swing and bounce off the surface to keep the batters on their toes. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, although dew should play a role in the second half of the match. 160-170 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being key.

Today's KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: Although KL Rahul has been in fairly decent form in the last year or so, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones lately. With this being a do-or-die fixture for the Punjab Kings, the onus will be on Rahul to deliver at the top of the order.

Batsman

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill hasn't fired consistently for Kolkata Knight Riders despite looking good in patches. He will be keen to get going in this fixture and should certainly be a handy pick for your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine came up trumps with both the bat and ball in the previous game as KKR got the better of the Delhi Capitals (DC). Narine is in sublime form with the ball and given his pinch-hitting ability, he is a must-have in your KKR vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Although Mohammed Shami has been the talk of the town, Ravi Bishnoi has fit in nicely into the mix with his clever variations. With pitches in the UAE also a touch on the slower side, Bishnoi should prove to be a handful, given his variations in the middle overs.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul (PBKS) - 652 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 600 points

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) - 499 points

Important Stats for KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Venkatesh Iyer: 126 runs and 2 wickets in 4 IPL 2021 matches

KL Rahul: 422 runs in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 52.75

Mohammed Shami: 14 wickets in11 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 22.21

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill

KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2021

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Eoin Morgan

Edited by Samya Majumdar