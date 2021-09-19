KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 31

Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The RCB are back in action and will be looking to continue from where they left off in the first half of IPL 2021. With a couple of changes in their squad, the Royal Challengers have a nice balance to their side. But the Knight Riders aren't pushovers by any means. With the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell itching to get KKR off to a good start in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, an exciting game beckons in Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib al Hasan, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Sandeep Warrier

RCB XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal

Match Details

KKR vs RCB, IPL 2021, Match 31

Date and Time: 20th September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The track at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is generally a good one to bat on despite there being ample swing on offer for the pacers. Although the ball should do a bit under the lights, the batters should do well once they get settled. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who will be wary of the shorter straight boundaries. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total at the venue, with dew likely to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s KKR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers had a brilliant outing the last time he faced the Knight Riders. Although he hasn't played much competitive cricket since the first half of IPL 2021, De Villiers cannot be taken lightly at any cost and is sure to feature in a lot of KKR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy teams.

Batsman

Glenn Maxwell: Like AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell also had a great IPL 2021 campaign before the season was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Playing in the middle order as a floater, Maxwell will be keen to continue his good run with RCB and could also play a part with the ball.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the business with his ability to play the big shots being unparalleled in the KKR team. With Russell also getting back to form with the ball, he is surely one to watch out for in the second half of IPL 2021.

Bowler

Lockie Ferguson: With Pat Cummins not available for the second half of IPL 2021, Lockie Ferguson is set for a stint in KKR's playing XI. He is one of the more skillful bowlers in the competition, with his raw pace and clever variations being a handy option for any team he plays for in this format.

Top 3 best players to pick in KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Harshal Patel (RCB) - 557 points

Andre Russell (KKR) - 442 points

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 389 points

Important Stats for KKR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

AB de Villiers: 207 runs in 6 IPL 2021 innings, SR: 164.29

Andre Russell: 163 runs and 7 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches

Harshal Patel: 17 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 15.12

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

KKR vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: AB de Villiers

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

