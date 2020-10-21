KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off in Match 39 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Abu Dhabi.

RCB and KKR are placed third and fourth respectively on the IPL 2020 points table, and are in with a great shot of qualifying for the playoffs. While Virat Kohli's side have 6 wins from 9 games, KKR have managed one win less from an equal number of games and also have a far more negative net run rate.

RCB are on the back of a thrilling win over the Rajasthan Royals, with AB de Villiers' return to No. 4 seeing him notch up a blazing fifty to take his team over the line in the final over. The only concerns for RCB are the form of Aaron Finch and Isuru Udana's fit in the playing XI, with most players having struggled in the last few IPL 2020 games.

KKR scraped through against the Sunrisers Hyderabad via a Super Over in their previous IPL 2020 game, and they will be worried over the fitness of the highly injury-prone Andre Russell. Eoin Morgan's side may also welcome Sunil Narine - who has been cleared of a suspect action - back to the playing XI.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris has taken IPL 2020 by storm

Chris Morris has taken IPL 2020 by storm since making his RCB debut after recovering from a side strain, and has emerged as the team's most potent wicket-taking threat. The South African has picked up 9 wickets in just 4 games, and has also contributed a bit with the bat whenever he has gotten an opportunity.

Against KKR, Morris will be RCB's most important bowler. He is the only one who has genuine pace to trouble the likes of Andre Russell, and given KKR's struggles at the top of the order - especially in the powerplay - he is likely to pick up early wickets.

Morris is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#2 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill hasn't scored quick runs, but he has scored runs

Shubman Gill's strike rate is languishing at a poor 113.91, but he's amassed 311 runs in IPL 2020 and has been one of the more consistent performers at the top of the order. Although the Punjab man hasn't exactly given his team blazing starts, he has held up one end nicely even as the rest of the top order has failed around him.

In the process, Gill has racked up a decent number of Dream11 points and could do the same against RCB, who've been reluctant to use their best powerplay bowler - Washington Sundar - with two right-handers at the crease. The 21-year-old is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in a rich vein of form

A player who is in a rich vein of form, Virat Kohli is nowhere near his best, and that's a scary thought. Despite racking up a mountain of runs over the last 6 games, the RCB captain has looked scratchy and unable to accelerate in the middle overs.

However, against a KKR bowling attack that has struggled to keep the run flow in check in the middle overs (apart from Varun Chakravarthy), Kohli could put those concerns to rest. The Indian skipper is, as always, an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RCB IPL 2020 game.