KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 4, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off in the 53rd match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 4, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It's the first match of a Sunday doubleheader, with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) going up against the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) later in the day.

Ad

KKR kept their campaign for the playoffs alive with a wonderful comeback win against DC on Tuesday. The defending champions have four wins in 10 matches and need to keep winning to stay alive in this competition.

Their opponents this evening, the Royals, became the second team after CSK to get eliminated from the playoffs race after their defeat to the Mumbai Indians. With Riyan Parag expected to continue as the skipper in this fixture, it'll be interesting to see how RR fare now that they don't have anything concrete to play for.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at three players who'd make good Dream11 differential options for this match.

The pyrotechnics from Shimron Hetmyer haven't arrived this season, and the lack of contributions from one of their pre-auction retentions has been a main reason for the Royals' disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. The 28-year-old batter has scored only 187 runs at an average of 20.77 this year.

However, he does possess plenty of Dream11 point-scoring potential, courtesy of his big-hitting abilities. He has great numbers against KKR's main strike bowler at the death, Andre Russell, and is a dangerous player that's hard to stop once he gets going.

Ad

Hetmyer is also a magnet in the field, taking the most catches for RR this season (9). Despite his poor form, Hetmyer has the ability to deliver a large Dream11 haul today, and is an effective differential.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer (BAT) (KKR)

Venkatesh Iyer has had a thoroughly disappointing IPL 2025 campaign.

Venkatesh Iyer hasn't been able to live up to the high expectations that come with a ₹23.75 crore price tag. Barring a couple of fluent innings, the southpaw has struggled for form this season, averaging only 20.28.

Ad

He has fared much better at home than in away matches, with his best knock, a POTM-winning 29-ball 60 against SRH, coming at this venue. Against an out-of-form bowling attack on what should be a good batting surface, this is the ideal game for Venkatesh to regain his form.

A very capable boundary-hitter when he's on song, he's a risky but strong differential option for this match.

#1 Akash Madhwal (BOWL) (RR)

Amidst the carnage that the MI batters created against the Royals, Akash Madhwal's tight yet ultimately wicketless spell stood out. After standing on the sidelines for quite a while, he got his opportunity to replace the injured Sandeep Sharma in the RR playing XI and made sure to create an impact.

Ad

While his numbers of 0/39 may not stand out too much, they were excellent in the context of that match. Madhwal bowled skiddy hard-to-hit lengths and also nailed his yorkers, boding well for his wicket-taking potential.

KKR's batting lineup has looked suspect all season, and someone with the wicket-taking ability of Madhwal could wreak havoc against them. He's a powerful Dream11 differential option for this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More