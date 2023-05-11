KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 11th, 2023

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic venue on Thursday, May 11.

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off a thrilling win against Punjab Kings in their last game. After restricting the Kings to 179/7, the batters contributed and the game went down the wire. With two required from the last ball, Rinku Singh hit a boundary to help KKR win the game.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are coming off a loss in their previous outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the back of contributions from their top-order batters, the Royals posted 214 on the board. The bowlers then failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they lost the game by four wickets on the last ball.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KKR vs RR game.

#3 Nitish Rana (KKR) – 9 credits

Nitish Rana has been leading KKR brilliantly (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders)

Nitish Rana has looked in good form in this year’s IPL. The added responsibility of captaincy has helped him perform consistently for his side. Rana has scored 326 runs in 11 games so far and is KKR's second leading-run scorer in the competition.

Rana was good against the Punjab Kings in their last game. He scored 51 off 38 balls and helped his side lay a foundation for them to chase down 180. He also picked the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. He can be a captain due to his ability to contribute with both bat and ball in the upcoming KKR vs RR clash.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 9 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal has found his rhythm and was sensational for the Royals in their last game against the Sunrisers. In a game where over 400 runs were scored, Chahal returned figures of 4/29 in his four overs. He bowled beautifully and troubled the Sunrisers' batters with his variations.

Chahal has grabbed 17 scalps at an average of 19.41 in this year’s IPL. The surface at Eden Gardens assists spinners and Chahal will play a vital role for the Royals in this contest on Thursday.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) – 8.5 credits

Varun Chakravarthy has been outstanding for the Knight Riders in this year’s IPL. After having a mediocre season with the ball last year, he has certainly stepped up and contributed to the success of KKR this year. He has picked up 17 wickets in 11 outings at 19.24.

Chakravarthy spun a web around the Punjab Kings in their previous outing. He picked up three wickets and gave away only 26 runs in his four overs. He is bowling with the right speeds in this year’s IPL and you can bank on him to fetch you points in the KKR vs RR game.

Poll : Which of these spinners will earn more points? Yuzvendra Chahal Varun Chakravarthy 18 votes