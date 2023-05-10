KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 56

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, May 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Kolkata Knight Riders have found some form of late, winning three out of their last four encounters. Jason Roy and Varun Chakravarthy have stepped up alongside Rinku Singh, holding them in good stead.

As for the Rajasthan Royals, their form has been abysmal with only one win in their last six outings. While Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to star at the top of the order, their bowling unit will need to step up against the Knight Riders.

Both teams have similar records coming into the game and are well-matched on paper, making for a cracking encounter in Kolkata.

KKR vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 56

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 56th match of IPL 2023 in Kolkata on Thursday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 56

Date and Time: May 11th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 KKR match-winners in IPL 2023 who had failed in IPL 2022

KKR vs RR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 56

Eden Gardens has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters this season. The average first-innings score here reads 205 this season, with there being ample help available for the spinners as well. There is not much help on offer for the pacers, who accounted for only three out of the 12 wickets to fall in the previous game. Chasing could be the preferred option despite three out of the five matches this season being won by the side batting first.

Record in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st-innings score: 205

2nd-innings score: 175

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

KKR vs RR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa/Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (11 matches, 392 runs, Average: 35.64)

Jos Buttler was brilliant in his last IPL outing, scoring 95 runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad. He has 392 runs in 11 matches at an average of 35.64.

With Buttler capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick for your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jason Roy (5 matches, 218 runs, Average: 43.60)

Fellow Englishman Jason Roy has also been brilliant in the IPL this season. He has 218 runs in five matches at a strike rate in excess of 140.

He is averaging 43.60 and has looked at ease against both pace and spin, making him a top pick for your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravichandran Ashwin (11 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 21.64)

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the top spinners in this competition with 14 wickets in 11 matches. He has an average of 21.64 and has come up with economical spells more often than not.

With Ashwin capable of scoring valuable runs down the order as well, he is a fine addition to your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (11 matches, 17 wickets, Average: 19.24)

Varun Chakravarthy has been sensational for the Knight Riders this season. He has 17 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.24.

With Varun picking up three wickets in his last outing at Eden Gardens, he is a brilliant pick for your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is Rajasthan Royals' top run-scorer this season with 477 runs in 11 matches. He has an average of 43.36 with four scores of 50 or more to his credit.

With Jaiswal in sublime form coming into the game, he is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell struck some form in the previous game against the Punjab Kings, scoring 42 runs off just 23 balls. Although he has blown hot and cold with the ball, Russell has 208 runs at a strike rate of 154.07.

With Russell having a decent record at Eden Gardens, he is a viable captaincy pick for your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Yuzvendra Chahal 17 wickets in 11 matches Yashasvi Jaiswal 477 runs in 11 matches Jason Roy 218 runs in 5 matches Nitish Rana 326 runs in 11 matches Varun Chakravarthy 17 wickets in 11 matches

KKR vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 56

Nitish Rana has done his bit with the bat, scoring 326 runs in 11 matches. He comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against the Punjab Kings. With Rana also adding value with the ball, he is a fine differential pick for your KKR vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, click here!

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andre Russell (vc)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (vc)

Batters: Jason Roy (c), Nitish Rana, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy

Poll : 0 votes