KKR vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 23, 2024  

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with each other in Match No.3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the contest.

The Knight Riders will be looking to turn their fortunes around with Gautam Gambhir back, this time as a mentor. The SunRisers named Pat Cummins as their skipper and it remains to be seen how he performs as a T20 skipper.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KKR vs SRH game:

#3 Andre Russell (KKR) – 9 credits

Andre Russell of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Andre Russell has been an indispensable member of the Knight Riders for the last 11 seasons. Not only can be strike the ball a long distance, but can also chip in with wickets at crucial junctures of matches. He is three wickets short of picking up 100 wickets for the Kings.

Russell is also one of the leading run-scorers for KKR and should be picked in KKR vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#2 Mitchell Starc (KKR) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Australia - Men's 1st Test: Previews

Mitchell Starc went for INR 24.75 crore in the auction and that showed how desperately the Knight Riders picked him. The left-arm pacer can be a brute force and batters find it tough when he is in full flow. Recently, he showed his class in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Although he is returning to the IPL after a gap of eight seasons, fantasy users should pick him in their KKR vs SRH Dream11 teams.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 8 credits

Heinrich Klaasen of SRH. Courtesy: IPL

Heinrich Klaasen has been a brute force in T20 cricket for quite some time. The South African batter has torn apart quality bowling attacks recently in the SA20. He was also the leading run-scorer for the Orange Army last season after he racked up 448 runs from 12 matches at an average of 49.77 with a top score of 104. He should be picked in KKR vs SRH Dream11 teams.

