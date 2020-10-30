KXIP v RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Kings XI Punjab take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of IPL 2020. With plenty at stake in the battle for top four places, both teams will want to carry on the winning momentum from their respective previous fixtures.

While KXIP come into this game on the back of five consecutive wins, RR’s talisman all-rounder Ben Stokes seems to have rediscovered his mojo with a match-winning century against the Mumbai Indians, helping his team chase down a tricky 195-run target.

Chris Gayle’s return to the fold at KXIP has seen a change in fortunes for the Punjab franchise with the team winning every fixture that the big West Indian has been involved in following a dreadful run of one win in 7 games.

Keeping all that in mind, we take a look at three potential captain and vice-captain options for your Dream11 team.

1. KL Rahul

KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap with 595 runs to his name.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who was recently announced as the vice-captain of the limited-overs sides for India’s tour of Australia, has been in the form of his life during IPL 2020.

With 595 runs to his name in the season so far, Rahul is 124 runs clear of Shikhar Dhawan in second on the Orange Cap list. The Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman will aim to justify his selection in all three formats for the tour of Australia by adding to his tally of one century and five fifties at IPL 2020 so far.

With 873 points to his name, Rahul has the most Dream11 points in the tournament, and could prove to be a critical addition to your team.

2. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has 17 IPL 2020 wickets so far.

At number six in the Purple Cap standings with 17 wickets to his name, Jofra Archer has lit up the tournament for the Rajasthan Royals. He has also earned 665 Dream11 points at IPL 2020 and will almost be certain to add to those as well.

The pacy 25-year-old has cranked up the pace this season, and has caused problems for the opposition throughout. Archer has also played a couple of important cameos to give his team some valuable runs at the back end of the innings.

Doubling the points that Archer earns through bat and ball could prove beneficial for your Dream11 team, making him a great choice for captain, or vice-captain even.

3. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has two fifties in five IPL 2020 innings.

While the inclusion of Chris Gayle in the KXIP line-up seems to have turned the tables for the team, it has not necessarily been his performances that have taken them home in the five matches he has played so far.

Gayle has 177 runs to his name including two half-centuries so far, at IPL 2020. The way the big West Indian bats makes him a great option to have in your Dream11 team. He has already hit 15 massive sixes in the tournament.

As your captain or vice-captain, Gayle’s big-hitting could help you add valuable points to your total.