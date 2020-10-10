KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns in Match 24 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

KL Rahul's side have been the worst side in IPL 2020, and the two close losses that they suffered in the early stages of the tournament now seem like distant memories. Their most recent game in IPL 2020 saw them fall to an embarrassing defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and KXIP are rooted to the bottom of the points table with only 1 win from 6 games.

KKR, on the other hand, are in decent form, having won 3 of their last 4 games in IPL 2020. Dinesh Karthik's team have looked far from settled with regards to their batting order and team selection, but they've managed to churn out results to stay in the top half of the points table. They are on the back of a brilliant comeback win against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, and are the firm favourites for this game.

Here, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill played an uncharacteristic shot against CSK

After a couple of noteworthy innings that drew praise from all quarters, Shubman Gill played an uncharacteristically agricultural shot that brought about his downfall in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings.

Against a struggling KXIP bowling attack, the KKR opener can be counted on to produce the goods once again. Gill is KKR's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020, and he now has a settled, in-form opening partner in Rahul Tripathi, who will take a lot of pressure off him.

Moreover, he has the batsmen who can play the big shots around him, leaving him to play the anchor role for KKR. Gill is likely to score big against KXIP, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul desperately needs to fire for KXIP to turn their IPL 2020 campaign around

The only game that KXIP have won in IPL 2020 was thanks to KL Rahul's brilliant hundred, but the team is slowly showing signs of performing even when their captain doesn't click.

Chris Gayle is on the fringes of featuring in IPL 2020 for the first time, and the big West Indian could be the catalyst behind the Karnataka batsman playing freely once again. Rahul has been in good nick although he did miss out in the last game against the Sunrisers, and his team desperately need him to fire in order to get their campaign back on track.

With the fate of KXIP's season hanging in the balance, Rahul is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Andre Russell

Andre Russell hasn't yet clicked with the bat in IPL 2020

Andre Russell hasn't clicked with the bat yet for KKR in IPL 2020, and this leads us to believe that a big score is just around the corner. KXIP's woeful bowling attack might just act as the boost that the West Indian needs to get himself back to the form that he displayed in last year's IPL.

Even though he hasn't scored heaps of runs, Russell has been a significant contributor for KKR in IPL 2020 with his exploits with the ball in hand. The all-rounder has become the team's designated death bowler, and is guaranteed to pick up at least a couple of wickets in each game.

Russell is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 game.