KXIP vs MI Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns in Match 13 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Both teams haven't had the greatest start to their campaigns, and have identical records of 1 win and 2 losses each. More importantly, both sides are on the back of a thrilling loss.

KXIP seemed to have the game under control heading into the final 4 overs, but a blitz from Rahul Tewatia ensured that the Rajasthan Royals got over the line with 3 balls to spare. Mayank Agarwal's stunning hundred went in vain as the side failed to capitalise on any momentum they might've gained following their massive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MI, on the other hand, put in a convincing performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their second IPL 2020 game, but were beaten by RCB in a game that went to the last ball of a Super Over.

With both teams mired in the bottom half of the table, a win would go a long way in improving their playoff hopes despite the fact that it's still early days in IPL 2020. Ahead of the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar bowled a superb spell to Virat Kohli in his last IPL 2020 game

Rahul Chahar's spell to Indian skipper Virat Kohli was one of the best phases of play in MI's previous IPL 2020 game against RCB. The young leg-spinner had Kohli in all sorts of trouble before causing him to chip a catch to extra-cover, and was arguably the pick of the MI bowlers on the night.

Chahar has been accurate and consistent, especially against right-handers. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair and Glenn Maxwell make up KXIP's top four, and the 21-year-old will have to be at his best.

Advertisement

Chahar is a good (if left-field) choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran added the finishing touches in KXIP's previous game

After looking highly out of touch during his first two IPL 2020 games, Nicholas Pooran finally justified his inclusion ahead of the mercurial Chris Gayle with a few lusty blows towards the end of the KXIP innings against RR.

The West Indian might just have turned a corner with his form, and this enterprising cameo, combined with his exploits in the field, will give him confidence heading into this game.

Pooran will have the ball spinning into him due to the presence of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game.

#1 Quinton de Kock

Time is fast running out for Quinton de Kock in IPL 2020

Advertisement

Quinton de Kock had an excellent IPL 2019 in which he formed a devastating opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma, but he hasn't displayed anywhere near the same form this year.

The South African white-ball captain had found ways to get out, with the latest in his series of unnecessary dismissals being a wild hoick off Yuzvendra Chahal towards the longest boundary on the ground. With Chris Lynn waiting for an opportunity and Ishan Kishan now available to don the gloves, questions are starting to be asked of De Kock's place in the team.

But he is simply too good to not get back amongst the runs at the earliest. Sheldon Cottrell must be low on confidence after his battering at the hands of Rahul Tewatia, and Mohammed Shami can't do it all for KXIP. KL Rahul's side have also operated with two leg-spinners, and De Kock can't be overlooked while making your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 game.