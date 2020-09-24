KXIP vs RCB Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

After a morale-boosting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai.

Virat Kohli's men had their fair share of fortune against the 2016 IPL winners, as a couple of lucky dismissals and an injury to Mitchell Marsh ensured that they started off their campaign on a positive note. Debutant Devdutt Padikkal and veteran batsman AB de Villiers were the stars of the show with the bat as they notched up fluent fifties, while Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube and Yuzvendra Chahal shone with the ball.

KXIP, on the other hand, fell to a heart-breaking loss to the Delhi Capitals in a game that went to a Super Over. A fiery spell from Mohammed Shami and a game-changing knock from Mayank Agarwal went in vain, as the latter failed to take his team across the line with just 1 run needed off 3 balls.

Although both IPL 2020 teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results, they are fairly evenly matched on paper.

Here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#3 Navdeep Saini

Saini will be RCB's strike bowler in IPL 2020

One of the standout performers with the ball in the game against SRH, Navdeep Saini has already established himself as the leader of the RCB pace attack in IPL 2020. The express quick has been excellent with the new ball or as a first-change bowler, and has also delivered some admirable performances at the death.

With there being swing on offer in the powerplay, Saini could seriously trouble the KXIP top order. KL Rahul's side don't have a formidable middle order, and their death-overs batting could seriously be impacted by the accuracy and guile of the 27-year-old.

Saini is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul got a start in his first IPL 2020 game but failed to capitalise

KL Rahul seemed to be in good touch against DC in his first IPL 2020 game, and he will be highly motivated to show his former side what they missed out on. The KXIP captain got off to a start before being castled by Mohit Sharma, and in a top-heavy batting lineup, he will have to score big.

Umesh Yadav struggled in the last game, and Rahul could advantage of the pacer's shortcomings. The pitch in Dubai has given us even contests between bat and ball, and the opener can be backed to get the wood over his opponents.

Rahul is due a big score at the earliest, and this makes him an ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is attempting to win his first title in IPL 2020

Virat Kohli came in to bat against SRH with the openers having already set a platform, but he failed to capitalise on his start as he holed out in the deep off T Natarajan.

The dismissal was very unlike the RCB skipper, who was deceived by a slower ball while trying to clear the short boundaries in Dubai. Kohli will be itching to get his IPL 2020 campaign back on track, especially given that he has been away from cricket for a significant amount of time.

The Indian skipper is the ideal candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs RCB IPL 2020 game.