KXIP vs RR Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 16th, 2019

FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 85 // 15 Apr 2019, 17:59 IST

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The last time KXIP and RR faced off against each other in IPL 2019, controversy took the limelight with Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Jos Buttler in what was deemed to be the turning point of the contest.

Both teams head into their second match of the season on Tuesday with nothing but a win on their minds to sustain their playoff ambitions and keep pace with the Chennai Super Kings, who sit at the top of the IPL Points Table. While Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer have been the standout players for the Royals, KXIP have performed well as a group with the likes of Rahul and Gayle performing on a consistent basis.

With both teams currently placed in the bottom half of the table, a win is essential for both teams and should be an evenly matched contest with two very talented teams on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Playing XI Updates

Kings XI Punjab

Andrew Tye's inclusion in the previous didn't pan out as expected with RCB cantering to an easy win on Saturday. With no serious wicket-taking option available upfront apart from Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman could be drafted in at the expense of Tye while Murugan Ashwin could make way for youngster Arshdeep Singh. However, Murugan Ashwin might prove to be critical for KXIP considering the number of right-handers in the RR batting unit. Nicolas Pooran could also make way for David Miller for this game although his wicket-keeping skills might help him keep his place in the side.

Possible XI: Rahul, Gayle, Agarwal, Sarfaraz, Pooran(WK), Mandeep, Ashwin(C), Curran, Murugan/Arshdeep, Tye/Mujeeb and Shami

Rajasthan Royals

No changes are expected from the Royals after a stunning win over Mumbai at the Wankhede. Jos Buttler was the star of the show with a brilliant 89, which also included a 28-run over against Alzarri Joseph. Krishnappa Gowtham might just hold on to his place with Chris Gayle in the opposition while the onus will be on Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal to continue their good work with the ball. If deemed fit, Ben Stokes should ideally replace Liam Livingstone in the playing eleven.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Rahane(C), Samson, Smith, Stokes/Livingstone, Tripathi, Gowtham, Archer, Gopal, Dhawal and Unadkat.

Match Details

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 32

16th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Total Matches Played: 18

KXIP: 8

RR: 10

Matches in Mohali: 5 (2 KXIP, 3 RR)

Last 5 Matches: 3 KXIP, 2 RR

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 25 March 2019: KXIP (184-4, 20 overs) beat RR (170-9, 20 overs) by 14 runs, Jaipur

Man of the Match: Chris Gayle (79 off 47)

Last Match in Mohali: 9 May 2013: RR (147-2, 19 overs) beat KXIP (145-6, 20 overs) by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: Kevon Cooper (3/23)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both KL Rahul and Sanju Samson have been in top form this season with a hundred to their names. While both of them would make a great acquisition, KL Rahul should be the preferred choice with the KXIP opener keen to make up for his failure against RCB.

Batsmen: Jos Buttler's blitzkrieg against Mumbai saw his team home and would be for an encore on Tuesday as well. Along with the Englishman, Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan are also viable options to choose over Chris Gayle, who is due for failure after two conservative fifties. One of Steve Smith or Rahul Tripathi should suffice as the second batting option from RR.

Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin has been in good wicket-taking form and should be picked in the fantasy team along with Krishnappa Gowtham, who is due for a big performance this season for RR. Sam Curran is also a great option to have with his all-round abilities already making a mark in the IPL this season.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal are must have players along with Mohammad Shami in the fantasy team for this contest. All of them are bound to pick a wicket or two on Tuesday while the likes of Mujeeb and Unadkat are also in the running for a spot in the side.

Captain: Jos Buttler and KL Rahul are the front-runners for the mantle of captaincy with their terrific run of form this year. With the mankad controversy still fresh on everyone's mind, Jos Buttler should find extra motivation to turn in a good performance.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: KL Rahul(WK), Jos Buttler, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Steve Smith, Ravi Ashwin, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammad Shami and Sam Curran. Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: KL Rahul(WK), Jos Buttler, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer. Captain: KL Rahul

