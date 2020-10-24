KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 43 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) pits the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai.

KXIP have been on a tear of late, and have won three on the trot against teams in the top half of the IPL 2020 points table. KL Rahul's team are making a late surge for the playoffs, and with momentum on their side, they are the favourites heading into this game.

SRH, on the other hand, arrested a 3-match losing streak with a convincing win over the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. Despite both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow failing, the previously out-of-sorts Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar stitched together a massive partnership to take the team over the line.

A loss in this game would significantly dent the qualification hopes of either team, which is why a highly competitive game is on the cards. Both KXIP and SRH currently have 4 wins from 10 games, with the former having a higher net run rate.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#3 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has been the biggest reason behind KXIP's 3-match winning streak in IPL 2020

The biggest reason behind KXIP's incredible turnaround, Chris Gayle has taken IPL 2020 by storm like only he can. The Universe Boss has contributed a few runs in every one his games this year, and he also hit a crucial six in the second Super Over against the Mumbai Indians off Trent Boult.

There are only two types of bowling that Gayle has looked uncomfortable against - quality pace and off-spinners. SRH have neither, but what they do have is a trump card in Rashid Khan. If the big West Indian manages to play out the Afghanistan mystery spinner, however, there's no reason why he can't dismantle the SRH bowling attack.

With form on his side, Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow hasn't been as prolific as he was last year

With 326 runs in 10 games, Jonny Bairstow is SRH's second-highest run-scorer behind only captain David Warner. However, the Englishman hasn't replicated his heroics from the last IPL season, and has a highest score of 36 in his last 4 innings.

Getting off to starts but failing to convert them, Bairstow is due a big score at the earliest. The opposition against which he scored 97, which is his highest score in IPL 2020 so far, could be favourable for him to return to form.

SRH managed to sneak across the line in their previous game without any contributions from their opening partnership, but they certainly won't want to make it a habit. Bairstow is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 game.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has held the Orange Cap for quite some time now

With 540 runs from 10 games, KL Rahul is head and shoulders above everyone else in the race for the IPL 2020 Orange Cap. The KXIP skipper, however, registered a rare failure in his previous game against the Delhi Capitals, as he attempted one shot too many.

Sandeep Sharma has been the only SRH bowler too offer any threat with the new ball, and if Rahul plays him out or even hits a couple of boundaries to take the shine off the ball, he could be in for a big one. The 28-year-old's lowest score of IPL 2020 so far came against SRH in a game where he played a careless sweep off Abhishek Sharma, and he'll be keen on not making the same mistake again.

Rahul is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2020 game.