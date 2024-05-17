LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 67

The 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Lucknow SuperGiants (LKN) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have no chance of qualifying for playoffs, but they will try to win today's match for their fans. Lucknow SuperGiants had a mediocre season as they won 6 of their last 13 matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are last in the points table with only 4 wins of their last 13 matches. They had a terrible season, but will try to win their last home match for their loyal fans.

These two sides have locked horns 5 times, and Mumbai Indians have surprisingly won only 1 match. Lucknow SuperGiants, on the other hand, have won 4 matches.

LKN vs MI Match Details

The 67th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs MI, 67th Match

Date and Time: 17th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is extremely good for batters, where fans can expect some powerful hitting by top order batters. The last IPL match played here was between Mumbai Indians and 347 Hyderabad, where a total of 392 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets. Mumbai Indians have won 53 of their 84 venue matches.

LKN vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - L L L W L

MI - L W L L L

LKN vs MI Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni (Impact)

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Rohit Sharma (Impact)

LKN vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 465 runs in the last 13 matches. He has an average of 81 against Mumbai Indians, and 61 at this venue. Nicholas Pooran is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav loves performing against Lucknow SuperGiants. He has already smashed 345 runs in the last 10 matches. He has an average of 41 at this venue. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma are other good options for today's matches.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marcus Stoinis is in his best IPL form. He has already smashed 360 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last 13 matches. Hardik Pandya has smashed 1019 runs and taken 42 wickets in 53 venue matches.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him and he has already taken 20 wickets in the last 13 matches. He has taken 55 wickets in 45 venue matches. Naveen Ul Haq is another good bowler who has taken 12 wickets in the last 9 matches.

LKN vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is in exceptional form and you can expect another good innings from him in today's match. He has already smashed 465 runs in the last 13 matches. He has an average of 81 in 16 head-to-head matches, which increases to 87 while batting first. This makes him the best captaincy option for today’s match.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has shown his class in this year's IPL as he is smashing runs in each and every match. He has smashed 424 runs in the last 13 matches. He played an amazing innings of 61 runs in 27 balls in the last match against Delhi Capitals. You can expect another good innings from him in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs MI, 67th Match

Suryakumar Yadav

Nicholas Pooran

KL Rahul

Tilak Varma

Marcus Stoinis

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form top-order hitters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, I Kishan, KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav

All-rounders: M Stoinis, H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, P Chawla, N Ul Haq

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Pooran, I Kishan, KL Rahul, Q de Kock

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav, D Hooda

All-rounders: M Stoinis

Bowlers: J Bumrah, N Ul Haq

