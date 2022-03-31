LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 7

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings haven't had the best of starts to their IPL 2022 campaign, losing their opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Moeen Ali's return will add some much-needed balance and depth to the side. The Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are in search of their maiden IPL win following their loss at the hands of fellow debutants Gujarat Lions. With the likes of KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock leading the way, the Super Giants will start as the favorites. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing a big win in Mumbai.

LSG vs CSK Probable Playing 11 Today

CSK XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Tushar Deshpande.

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan/Ankit Rajpoot.

Match Details

LSG vs CSK, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: 31st March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on despite ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some swing early on, the bounce off the surface will play into the batters' hands. There was some turn available in the previous game and that should be the case in this fixture as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with 170 being a good total. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to have a say in the second innings of the match.

Today’s LSG vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul's stint with the Lucknow Super Giants got off to the worst possible start as he registered his first IPL duck in over five years. However, the LSG captain is one of the top batters in the league, with his knack for scoring big runs being the key. With the conditions suiting his playing style, Rahul is a good addition to your LSG vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Like Rahul, Gaikwad also did not have the best of starts to his IPL 2022 campaign. The IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner is a brilliant player of spin and likes to play big knocks at the top of the order. The CSK opener will be keen to get back into runscoring ways, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is set to play his first IPL 2022 game after missing out on the previous game. The Englishman is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, with his ability against spin being highly regarded. With his off-spin likely to come into play as well, Moeen is a must-have in your LSG vs CSK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi is a talented leg-spinner, with the googly being his go-to delivery. The young leggie didn't pick up any wickets in the previous game but given the conditions on offer in Mumbai, Bishnoi should be amongst the wickets.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

KL Rahul (LSG)

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Important stats for LSG vs CSK Dream11 prediction team

Dwayne Bravo - 170 wickets in 152 IPL matches, SR: 17.28

Deepak Hooda - 55(41) vs GT in previous IPL 2022 match

Ravi Bishnoi - 24 wickets in 24 IPL matches, SR: 22.80

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Evin Lewis, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Hooda, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

