LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants are one of the strongest teams in the competition with the likes of KL Rahul and Avesh Khan headlining their roster. They have a good mix of youth and experience in their squad, with the addition of Nicholas Pooran and Mark Wood adding some much-needed firepower.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, resemble a slightly new look with David Warner at the helm as captain in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The Capitals will start as underdogs owing to a depleted bowling attack.

However, they have sufficient firepower on the batting front to trouble the Super Giants, making for a cracking contest in Lucknow.

LSG vs DC Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 3

The Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the third match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: April 1st, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

LSG vs DC pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 3

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to be competitive, with the average score over the last three T20Is being 151. There is ample help on offer for the pacers, who have accounted for 60 percent of the wickets over the last three T20Is. There should be help available with the new ball as well, with nearly 25 percent of the wickets falling in the powerplay phase. Batting first could be the preferred option, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Last 3 T20Is at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 151

2nd-innings score: 122

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

LSG vs DC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c&wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Jaydev Unadkat.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

LSG vs DC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

KL Rahul (15 matches, 616 runs, Average: 51.33)

KL Rahul is one of the star performers in the IPL, with his record speaking for itself. He scored 616 runs in 15 matches with an average of 51.33.

Given his IPL experience and ability to score big runs, Rahul is a must-have in your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (12 matches, 432 runs, Average: 48.00)

David Warner is another proven performer in the IPL with 5881 runs in 162 matches to his credit. Warner was one of Delhi's best batters last season, scoring 432 at an average of 48.00, holding him in good stead.

With Warner boasting a decent record in subcontinent conditions, he is a top pick for your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (13 matches, 182 runs, 6 wickets)

Axar Patel has been a consistent performer for the Delhi Capitals over the last few seasons. Although Axar only picked up six wickets the previous season, he stepped up with the bat, smashing 182 runs in the lower order.

With the conditions likely to favor Axar, he is a fine pick for your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Avesh Khan (13 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 23.11)

Avesh Khan was one of the pillars of the LSG bowling attack last season, picking up 18 wickets in 13 matches. He averaged 23.11 with the ball, impressing with the new ball and in the death overs.

Although he has not played much in recent matches due to injury, Avesh can be a bankable option for your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh comes into the IPL on the back of 194 runs in three ODIs against India recently. Although Marsh is not expected to bowl, he boasts a T20I strike rate of 127.02 and can score big runs in the top order.

With Marsh in decent form in the last few months, he is a top captaincy pick for your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is one of the best openers in the league with 1588 runs in 63 matches. He has an IPL strike rate of 147.45, holding him in high regard.

With Shaw in decent form on the domestic circuit, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 616 runs in 15 matches David Warner 432 runs in 12 matches Deepak Hooda 451 runs in 15 matches Avesh Khan 18 wickets in 13 matches Kuldeep Yadav 21 wickets in 14 matches

LSG vs DC match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 3

Deepak Hooda was one of the standout players in the previous season, scoring 451 runs in 15 matches. He is expected to bat at number three for the Lucknow Super Giants and can bowl some off-spin as well.

Given his recent exploits for India as well, Hooda could be a good addition to your LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul (c)

Batters: David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw (vc)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mark Wood, Chetan Sakariya

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan

Batters: David Warner (c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Chetan Sakariya

