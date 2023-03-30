3 players who could win the orange cap in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is now just one sleep away and fans are all excited and looking forward to what promises to be another sensational edition of the cash-rich tournament.

Like every season, some of the best batters in the world will be on show. The IPL does not turn a blind eye to the best performers with the bat. An Orange Cap is in place, which will be awarded to the highest run-scorer of the tournament at the end of the season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap last year by accumulating 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and a strike rate of close to 150. He also smashed four centuries and as many fifties to guide the Royals to the final but fell one step short after losing to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash.

The new season will give batters a fresh opportunity to produce consistent performances and finish as the highest run-getter.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could potentially win the Orange Cap in 2023.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is someone who comes back stronger every time he falls. Every time pundits say that he's done, the southpaw answers with some stunning performances with the bat. Dhawan will be leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise this year.

The senior batter has been sensational in the IPL over the last few years but this year could be even better, given the fact that he has the added responsibility of leading the franchise.

He recently lost his place in the Indian setup and will thus be desperate to prove a point and come back into the reckoning.

#2 Shubman Gill

Ever since his U-19 days, Shubman Gill has been seen as a prodigy who will carry Indian cricket going forward.

Gill took some time to stamp his authority on the international scene but it looks like his time has now arrived. The last few months have been stellar for the young batter who will play for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL.

The Punjab-born cricketer had a great season last year, scoring 483 runs at a strike rate of 132.33. It was a massive improvement from his earlier seasons in which his poor strike rates were constantly questioned.

However, we are yet to see the best of Gill in the IPL and with the form that he's in, this could well be his year.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli had a terrible season last year but has since, rediscovered his form and has scored a few centuries as well.

Ahead of the season, he said on record that he hasn't reached his best yet, which even fans and pundits agree with. IPL 2023 might just be Kohli's year as he will play seven games at the batting-friendly Chhinaswamy Stadium, which is RCB's home ground.

Kohli is also likely to open the innings alongside Faf du Plessis, which will give him the best possible chance of piling up more runs than anyone else.

