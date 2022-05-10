LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 57

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 57th match will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, 10 May.

The two debutants, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, have been sensational in IPL 2022. Both teams have an identical record of eight wins in 11 games and are almost assured of a top-four finish. LSG will start as the clear favorites with four wins on the trot. But Gujarat Titans will eye a double over KL Rahul and Co., with Hardik Pandya keen to get his side back into winning ways. With both teams eager to seal a top-two spot in the IPL 2022 points table, an intriguing game is on the cards on Tuesday.

LSG vs GT Probable Playing 11 Today

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Dushmantha Chameera.

GT XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Alzarri Joseph/Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal/Pradeep Sangwan.

Match Details

LSG vs GT, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 57

Date and Time: 10th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium is on the slower side with the bowlers expected to have a big say in the outcome of the game. There should be enough swing and bounce early on to keep the pacers interested. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, with the ball gripping and turning in recent games. Teams will look to keep wickets in hand and launch an attack in the backend of the innings. Both teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Click here to view the purple cap in IPL 2022.

Today’s LSG vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul had a rare failure in the previous game, courtesy of an unlucky run-out. However, he has been the Lucknow Super Giants' go-to player with fantastic performances with the bat. Given his knack of scoring big runs at the top of the order, Rahul is a must-have in your LSG vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill has shown signs of form in recent games, scoring a half-century in his previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Gujarat Titans opener is technically sound against both pace and spin, with his intent in the middle overs being key. Given his recent reversal in batting form, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Although Hardik Pandya hasn't bowled in a while in IPL 2022, he has impressed with the bat. Pandya has been brilliant against spin and is likely to play a big role against his brother Krunal Pandya in this game. With Hardik nearing bowling fitness as well, he should be a good addition to your LSG vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan was the star of the show in Lucknow's win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), using his ability to generate extra pace and bounce to good effect. He has been brilliant in the powerplay and death overs for LSG in IPL 2022 and given his recent form, he can be a handy pick in your LSG vs GT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 617 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 701 points

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 578 points

Important stats for LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill - 321 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 29.18

KL Rahul - 451 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 50.11

Avesh Khan - 14 wickets in 9 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 19.00

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Lockie Ferguson, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar