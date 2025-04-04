LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 4, 2025

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians will play their fourth match of IPL 2025 against Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants on April 4. It is the third away game for MI, who are yet to win a match away from home this season.

Ad

MI suffered defeats against the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings in their previous two away matches. Their only win in IPL 2025 came on home turf against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other side, LSG are winless at home in IPL 2025. They beat SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, but suffered a defeat against the Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Ahead of the clash between LSG and MI in Lucknow, here's a list of three players who can prove to be differential picks in the Dream11 teams.

Ad

Trending

#1 Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI)

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma is yet to play a big knock in IPL 2025. He could not bat beyond the powerplay in the first three matches. However, MI's team management will back him and expect him to score big soon, just like his opening partner Ryan Rickelton did in the last match.

Rohit has a great record in Lucknow. In 2024, the Hitman blasted a half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants at the venue. The year before that, he played a match-winning knock for India in an ODI World Cup match against England at this venue.

Ad

Also, the pitch in Lucknow favors the batters now. It is not a slow track like it used to be earlier. Thus, Rohit can score loads of fantasy points against LSG.

#2 Rishabh Pant (WK) (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will be tempted to open the innings after his poor performances in the middle-order. Aiden Markram has not produced an extraordinary performance as an opener, while Mitchell Marsh got out for a golden duck at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium against the Punjab Kings.

Ad

Pant should replace one of the two openers and give himself the best chance to fire all cylinders. Even if Pant does not open, he can still prove to be a differential pick because a big knock is due from him. He is a world-class player who does not stay out of form for long.

#3 Akash Deep (BOWL) (LSG)

Indian fast bowler Akash Deep is all set to make his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. The right-arm pacer missed the first three matches of LSG due to injury. However, he is 100% fit and ready to go now.

In the last match hosted by the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh returned with a three-wicket haul. Perhaps Deep can replicate the same performance when he takes the field for LSG for the first time. Not many fantasy users would have him in their teams, making him a differential pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback