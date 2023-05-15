LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 63

The 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction.

Mumbai Indians have been brilliant in the IPL of late, winning four out of their last five matches. While their bowling unit has come along nicely in recent matches, their surge in form has coincided with Suryakumar Yadav's brilliance with the bat.

MI will be keen on sealing a top-four finish at the expense of Lucknow Super Giants, who are not far off from the Mumbai Indians in the points table. Although KL Rahul's injury has hurt them, the Super Giants are still a decent unit capable of beating any side on their day.

With both teams eyeing two important points, a cracker of a contest beckons in Lucknow.

LSG vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 63

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the 63rd match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 16. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 63

Date and Time: May 16th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 5 most controversial third-umpire decisions in IPL history

LSG vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 63

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a competitive one with the average first-innings total being 145. The pitch has been on the slower side with the spinners holding the key. The last completed game at this venue saw Royal Challengers Bangalore defend a sub-par total with relative ease. Batting first could be the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 145

2nd-innings score: 130

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

LSG vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan and Akash Madhwal.

LSG vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (12 matches, 366 runs, Average: 30.50)

Ishan Kishan has been brilliant with the bat for Mumbai Indians, scoring 366 runs in 12 matches. He has been aggressive at the top of the order with his average of 30.50 also holding him in good stead.

While Quinton de Kock is also a fine option, Ishan should be a viable pick for your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Tim David (12 matches, 184 runs, SR: 165.77)

Tim David is one of the leading finishers in the T20 format and for good reason. David has 184 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 165.77. He is a decent player of spin and has been particularly good against pace in the IPL this season.

With David likely to play a big role with the bat, he is a good option for your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krunal Pandya (12 matches, 122 runs, 8 wickets)

Krunal Pandya has had his moments in the IPL this season, scoring 122 runs and picking up eight wickets in 12 matches. Krunal has also had better performances in Lucknow given the spin-friendly conditions on offer.

With Krunal likely to bat higher up the order and play an important role with the ball, he is a must-have in your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ravi Bishnoi (12 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 26.00)

Ravi Bishnoi has been Lucknow Super Giants' top bowler this season with 12 wickets in as many games. Although he has not been in the best of forms of late, Bishnoi is averaging 26 with the ball.

With the conditions suiting spinners, Bishnoi is a good addition to your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational in recent matches, coming up with brilliant knocks. He has 479 runs in 12 matches with a strike rate of 190.84 holding him in good stead.

Given his ability against pace and spin, Suryakumar is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran comes into the game on the back of a match-winning knock against SunRisers Hyderabad. He has had a fine IPL season with 292 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 173.81.

With Pooran in fine form, he is a viable captaincy pick for your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suryakumar Yadav 479 runs in 12 matches Nicholas Pooran 292 runs in 12 matches Ravi Bishnoi 12 wickets in 12 matches Quinton de Kock 99 runs in 2 matches Piyush Chawla 19 wickets in 12 matches

LSG vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 63

Piyush Chawla has been Mumbai Indians' best bowler this season, picking up 19 wickets in 12 matches. He is averaging 18.79 with the ball, often picking up wickets at times of need.

Given his experience and skill set, Chawla becomes an essential pick for your LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction, click here!

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Madhwal

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Krunal Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Behrendorff

Poll : 0 votes