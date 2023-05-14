5 most controversial third-umpire decisions in IPL history

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now in its business end and things are starting to get quite tense as teams are desperate to put their best foot forward in a bid to make it to the playoffs.

As is the case in every season, this year too, the fans have been treated to some sensational cricketing action with IPL 2023 emerging as one of the closest editions ever. This has been possible thanks to some magnificent performances from veterans as well as youngsters.

While cricket has taken centerstage, a lot of attention has also been on the umpiring as there have been some controversial calls made during the IPL. Despite the heavy use of technology, a few decisions have left fans perplexed. This has not been the case just this year but for a long time now.

On that note, here's a look at five of the most controversial third umpire decions in the IPL.

#1. Sachin Tendulkar dismissal (IPL 2011)

In a game between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL 2011, Sachin Tendulkar was caught at long-on by Dale Steyn off the bowling of leg-spinner Amit Mishra.

The unpire asked the Little Master to wait as they wanted to check if Mishra had overstepped. The first couple of angles showed that Mishra was guilty but when they switched to the mid-wicket angle, Mishra appeared to be well inside the danger line.

However, this visual showed Tendulkar to be at the non-striker's end which meant that the wrong replay was shown. This was a huge gaffe which cost Tendulkar his wicket.

#2. No ball not caught (IPL 2019)

Lasith Malinga had overstepped but it was not caught by the third-umpire

In a game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians in 2019, the latter scored 187 in the first innings. In response, RCB could only manage 181 as they fell short by six runs.

However, immediately after the game, replays showed that the last delivery bowled by Lasith Malinga was a no-ball as the Sri Lankan great had overstepped. The third umpire did not catch this which was a huge moment in the context of the game.

The mistake had Virat Kohli fuming and the Bengaluru crowd was not happy either. Kohli slammed the third umpire after the game, saying that such mistakes cannot be happening at this level. Eventually, the decision probably cost RCB a spot in the playoffs as they finished bottom of the table, just a point shy of fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

#3. Rohit Sharma dismissal (IPL 2022)

What stood out is the fact that the umpire didn't bother checking the replay on loop

In a game between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians in previous year's edition, Rohit Sharma's dismissal sparked controversy. Tim Southee bowled a short, scrambled-seam delivery to Rohit who tried to tuck it to the leg side.

The ball hit Rohit's thigh guard and flew to the keeper, Sheldon Jackson. KKR appealed but the umpire gave it not out, following which they went upstairs to the third umpire. Ultra edge showed spikes even before the ball passed the bat. There was a slight spike when the ball passed the bat and the umpire quickly adjudged Rohit as out.

Rohit was extremely unhappy with the decision and fans demanded the introduction of hotspot in the IPL.

#4. Devdutt Padikkal not given out (IPL 2021)

In a game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2021, Devdutt Paddikal attempted a reverse-sweep off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Punjab appealed for a wicket as they felt that the southpaw's bat had made contact with the ball before it was collected by wicket-keeper KL Rahul.

The onfield umpire gave it not-out following which, PBKS went for a review. Ultra edge showed a clear spike as the ball went under the glove but shockingly, the third umpire adjudged Paddikal as not-out.

The decision left fans in disarray and some pundits even called for the sacking of the third umpire.

#5. No ball not given (IPL 2022)

In a game between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) last year, the latter required 36 runs to win in the last over. Hope was gone but it was reignited as Rovman Powell smashed three sixes off the first three deliveries. However, the third delivery was a waist-high full-toss as Obed McCoy failed to execute a yorker.

DC reckoned that it was a no-ball but the umpires considered it to be a legal delivery. Controversy emerged as DC's skipper, Rishabh Pant asked his players to come back to the dug-out. One of the team's coaches, Pravin Amre even entered the field of play. DC eventually lost the game and were lect pondering about the what-ifs.

