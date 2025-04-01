LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 1, 2025

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 1, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG come into this match on the back of a statement win against SRH. Chastized for their weak bowling attack pre-tournament, they restricted the deadly SRH batting lineup to 190/9 at Hyderabad in their last match, chasing the total down with 23 balls to spare.

Their opponents, PBKS, are the only team to have played just one match this season. Shreyas Iyer and Co. last played a week ago in an away win over the Gujarat Titans, powered by Shreyas Iyer's 97* and some inspired death bowling led by Vyshak Vijayakumar.

Both teams will look to string some wins together and gain some momentum at the start of this season. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks in this match.

Marcus Stoinis could be a left-field Dream11 captaincy choice in this match. The Australian seam-bowling all-rounder is arguably the player with the most familiarity with the conditions at the Ekana Stadium in this PBKS lineup. He had a decent record at the venue in his time playing for LSG, scoring 336 runs at an average of 30.54 at a strike rate of 136.04, and picking up five wickets at a bowling average of 19.80.

Stoinis batted at No. 6 for PBKS against GT, but that was due to a surprise promotion for Azmat Omarzai. He's likely to come in at No. 4 or No. 5 tonight and his big six-hitting abilities bodes well for him from a Dream11 perspective. While he was quite expensive with the ball against GT, he could also be a very effective bowling option at a much bigger ground.

Considering his all-round point-scoring potential, Stoinis is a solid Dream11 captaincy pick.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational touch so far.

Considering his current form, there's no player more deadly than Nicholas Pooran in this fixture, and he's sure to be one of the most popular Dream11 captaincy options. Pooran doesn't have the best of records at the Ekana Stadium, and has scored only 217 runs in 14 innings at an average of 24.1 and a strike rate of 127.6.

However, only in one of those innings has he batted at No. 3, and his change in batting position and exceptional form coming into this fixture more than makes up for his sub-par past records. Pooran is clearing the boundaries for fun, and even a small cameo from him could result in a 60+ Dream11 points haul with ease.

He's a no-brainer when it comes to Dream11 captaincy in this match.

#1 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer got his team and season off to a brilliant start, with a 42-ball 97* against the Gujarat Titans last Tuesday. Quick wickets in the middle of their batting innings put them in a spot of bother, but Shreyas Iyer recorded his highest IPL score to help them post a dominant total of 243/5 on the board, extending his terrific run of form.

Attacking the opposition spinners in the middle overs will be crucial in this match, and there's no one better equipped to do that than Shreyas. He scored a 28-ball 57 at this venue in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2022, and should have no problems making runs here.

Given his form, batting position, and technical ability, Shreyas Iyer is a terrific Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

