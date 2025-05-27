LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 27, 2025

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 27, 2025 14:43 IST
2025 IPL - Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant has shown signs of returning to form (Image: Getty)

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants end their IPL 2025 campaign with a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 27 at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in the final league match of the season.

LSG have been knocked out of the competition but could ruin RCB's chances of a top 2 finish. RCB need to win to ensure a top 2 finish so that they get two opportunities to qualify for the final in Ahmedabad.

Dream11 users will have their eyes on in-form players like Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram when LSG take on RCB. However, here's a list of three players who could prove to be differentials in the fantasy contests for the upcoming IPL game.

also-read-trending Trending

#3 Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK)

Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (Image: Getty)
Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (Image: Getty)

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant showed signs of returning to form during his brief cameo against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 22. Pant smashed 16 off six, including two maximums.

The left-hander will get an opportunity to play on a batter-friendly track once again when the Lucknow Super Giants take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. SunRisers Hyderabad breached the 200-run mark twice in their last two matches at the Ekana Stadium, showing that the pitch is excellent for batting.

At the time of writing, less than 40% Dream11 users have picked Pant in their fantasy teams. If the LSG skipper gets going, he could make a huge difference.

#2 Tim David (RCB) (BAT)

As mentioned earlier, the pitch at the Ekana Stadium has been great for batting, with SRH's big-hitters enjoying fantastic outings. RCB big-hitter Tim David could produce a similar performance.

The only area of concern is that David bats down the order. Hence, some Dream11 users may feel that he may not get enough deliveries to make an impact. However, RCB could promote David up the order if they get off to a good start. In that scenario, David could prove to be a differential pick.

#1 Shahbaz Ahmed (LSG) (ALL)

Shahbaz Ahmed used to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the initial phase of his IPL career. Generally, players tend to perform well against their former teams in the IPL.

Besides, Shahbaz is a valuable all-rounder, who could make a difference with his batting and bowling. He can play a handy cameo in the slog overs and chip in with a couple of wickets.

If Shahbaz performs up to his potential, he could earn a decent amount of fantasy points. Not many Dream11 users have included Shahbaz in their fantasy teams at the time of writing, making him a differential pick for this IPL contest.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Sportskeeda logo
