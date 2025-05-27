LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 27, 2025

The 70th match of IPL 2025 will be played on Tuesday, May 27, between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This is a crucial match for RCB as a win would see them finish in the top two and get two chances to qualify for the final.

Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs, whereas the Super Giants have been eliminated. While RCB will play for a spot in the top two, LSG will aim to end their campaign on a winning note and entertain their fans one last time at the Ekana Stadium.

The wicket in Lucknow has been favorable for the batters of late, which is why a high-scoring game could be on the cards. Before LSG and RCB battle it out in Lucknow, here's a quick look at the three players that Dream11 users can select as captain or vice-captain of their respective fantasy teams.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK)

Lucknow Super Giants wicketkeeper batter Nicholas Pooran has been in fantastic touch this season. Pooran has been destructive with his incredible six-hitting ability.

As mentioned above, the Ekana Stadium pitch has been flat and helpful to the batters. Hence, if Pooran gets going, he can score big and earn many fantasy points in the contest.

Pooran smashed a magnificent half-century in his previous knock against the Gujarat Titans. Pooran can be a game-changer in the match between LSG and RCB with confidence and form by his side.

#2 Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (BAT)

Not many fans expected Mitchell Marsh to light up IPL 2025. The Australian all-rounder was not cleared to bowl because of an injury, but he has made a huge impact as a specialist batter at the top of the order for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Marsh is one of the few cricketers to have earned more than 1,000 Dream11 points in IPL 2025. In the last match against the Gujarat Titans, Marsh scored an excellent century.

More than 90% Dream11 users have selected Marsh in their fantasy teams for the upcoming contest, making him a safe choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT)

Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer with the bat (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli has continued his excellent form in the IPL and produced match-winning performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru consistently. Kohli has a habit of stepping up and delivering the goods for his team when it matters the most.

RCB need to win the upcoming match to seal their place in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table. It should not be a surprise if Virat steps up and produces a match-winning performance in this must-win match for the RCB. In the last match he played in Lucknow, Virat scored a solid 25-ball 43 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

