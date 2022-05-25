LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Eliminator

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the Eliminator will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, 25 May.

The IPL 2022 playoff action continues as the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns to stay alive in the competition. LSG have impressed in their debut season, with their bowling unit standing out in recent weeks. While they will fancy their chances of sustaining their IPL 2022 trophy aspirations, they come across a strong RCB team who come into the game on the back of a big win over the Gujarat Titans (GT). With the likes of Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga in decent form, RCB might just hold the edge today. All in all, a potential thriller is on the cards in Kolkata.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj/Siddharth Kaul, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood.

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Match Details

LSG vs RCB, Indian Premier League 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: 25th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

While the weather is a concern, at least a shortened game can be expected at the Eden Gardens. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. Although the spinners should get some turn as well, the dew factor could go against them. With inclement weather likely to come into the conversation, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s LSG vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has led the Super Giants well this season with his batting exploits holding him in good stead. Although he has faced some criticism over his sedate approach early on in his innings, Rahul is as dependable as they come in this format. With the LSG captain in decent form, he is a good addition to your LSG vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli finally struck form in IPL 2022, scoring a fifty against the Gujarat Titans in what was a do-or-die game. The former RCB captain is one of the best players to grace the IPL with his numbers speaking for themselves. Although LSG's pace attack bares a strong look, Kohli's range and effectiveness against pace makes him a viable option ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell also found some form against the Gujarat Titans, putting in a fine all-round performance. The Aussie is a fine player of spin with his match-up against Ravi Bishnoi being crucial to the outcome of this match. With Maxwell capable of winning games singlehandedly, he is one to watch out for today.

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi: Speaking of Ravi Bishnoi, the young leggie has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022. While Glenn Maxwell is one match-up he will look forward to, the rest of the RCB batting unit are slightly susceptible to spin, bringing him into play. With the conditions likely to help him too, he is a must-have in your LSG vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

For the latest IPL point table, click here.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 839 points

KL Rahul (LSG) - 829 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 842 points

Important stats for LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Karthik - 287 runs in 14 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 191.33

Wanindu Hasaranga - 24 wickets in 14 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.08

Avesh Khan - 17 wickets in 12 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 21.88

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Glenn Maxwell, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohsin Khan.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar