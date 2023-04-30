LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 43

The 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants have been one of the more impressive sides this season, winning five out of their eight matches so far. The Super Giants' batting unit has been brilliant with the likes of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi also chipping in with the ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have four wins in eight matches with their top-order trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell leading the way with the bat. The reverse fixture saw the Lucknow Super Giants edge Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller and will also head into this game as the favorites owing to home conditions.

With two crucial points up for grabs, another thriller beckons between the two sides in Lucknow.

LSG vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 43

The Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns in the 43rd match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Monday, May 1. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 43

Date and Time: May 1st, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 reasons why LSG promoting Ayush Badoni up the order in IPL 2023 is the right move

LSG vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 43

The average first-innings score at the Ekana Stadium reads 150, indicating a competitive wicket. The previous game at the venue saw Gujarat Titans defend 135 with pacers relying on off-pace deliveries more often than not. Spinners should also have a say, having accounted for nearly half the wickets in the previous game. Batting first could be the preferred option, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 150

2nd-innings score: 137

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

LSG vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

Marcus Stoinis is doubtful for this game.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis/Daniel Sams, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood/Naveen ul Haq, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Michael Bracewell/David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Vyshak Vijaykumar.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (8 matches, 216 runs, SR: 194.59)

Nicholas Pooran has been brilliant for the Super Giants, scoring 216 runs in eight matches. He has a strike rate of 194.59, holding him in good stead.

Pooran was the star of the show in the reverse fixture, scoring a quickfire fifty, and should be a good addition to your LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (8 matches, 422 runs, Average: 60.29)

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer in the IPL this season, scoring 422 runs in eight matches. He is averaging 60.29 with five fifties in seven matches.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, du Plessis is a top pick for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krunal Pandya (8 matches, 108 runs, 6 wickets)

Krunal Pandya has had his moments this season for the Super Giants, scoring 108 runs and picking up six wickets in eight matches. He has impressed at the Ekana Stadium in particular, even winning a Player of the Match award against the Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the season.

With the conditions suiting his skill set, Krunal is a fine choice for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 16.64)

Mohammed Siraj is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL this season, picking up 14 wickets in eight matches. He has been sensational with the new ball and is averaging 16.64 with the ball this season.

With Siraj in good form coming into this game, he is a good pick for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction team.

LSG vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been decent with the ball in the IPL this season. He has six wickets in five matches with an average of 25.50. With Hasaranga bound to enjoy the conditions on offer and capable of adding value with the bat, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is a fine batting talent with an IPL average in excess of 45. Rahul has 274 runs in eight matches with a couple of fifties to his name as well. Although his strike rate has left room for improvement, there is no denying Rahul's hunger for big runs, making him a top captaincy choice for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 274 runs in 8 matches Nicholas Pooran 216 runs in 8 matches Ravi Bishnoi 10 wickets in 8 matches Mohammed Siraj 14 wickets in 8 matches Glenn Maxwell 258 runs in 8 matches

LSG vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 43

Glenn Maxwell has been RCB's best batter in the middle overs this season, scoring 258 runs in eight matches. He is striking at 186.96 and also scored a fifty against the Super Giants earlier in the season. With Maxwell also likely to chip in with his off-spin, he is a good differential pick for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, click here!

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (vc), Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Naveen ul Haq, Amit Mishra

Poll : 0 votes