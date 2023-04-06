LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 10

The 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction.

The Lucknow Super Giants have had a stuttering start to their campaign, winning one out of two games. While they started their season with a fine performance at home against the Delhi Capitals, the Super Giants came out on the wrong end of a thriller against the Chennai Super Kings. LSG have a decent roster filled with experience and firepower and will start as the clear favorites following the arrival of Quinton de Kock.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, will be keen on shrugging away their dismal performance against the Rajasthan Royals and returning to winning ways. SRH will welcome the arrivals of Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aiden Markram, adding some much-needed balance to the side.

With both sides eyeing an all-important win, another cracking game beckons in Lucknow.

LSG vs SRH Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 10

The Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the 10th match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow on Friday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 10

Date and Time: April 7th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

LSG vs SRH pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 10

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a competitive one with ample help on offer for the spinners. Although LSG pacer Mark Wood was the standout bowler in the last match at the venue, the spinners had aggregate figures of 16-0-127-7, holding them in good stead. Both teams may look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

1st-innings score: 193

2nd-innings score: 143

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

LSG vs SRH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

No injury concerns for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

LSG vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (2 matches, 68 runs, SR: 174.36)

Nicholas Pooran has come up with valuable knocks in each of his two outings for the Lucknow Super Giants. He has 68 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 174.36.

With Pooran likely to bat higher in the batting unit, he could be a good addition to your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mayank Agarwal (27 off 23 in the previous game vs RR)

Mayank Agarwal showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 27 runs at the top of the order. He has a decent record in the IPL with 2358 runs at a strike rate of 134.28.

With Agarwal looking in good touch, he is a top pick for your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team,

Top All-rounder Pick

Washington Sundar (52 IPL matches, 319 runs, 33 wickets)

Washington Sundar did not have a great outing in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals. Despite his poor start to the tournament, Sundar has a decent record in the IPL, scoring 319 runs and taking 33 wickets in 52 matches.

With the conditions also likely to suit him, Sundar is a must-have in your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Wood (2 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 7.88)

Mark Wood has been the standout bowler in the IPL this season with eight wickets in two matches. He is averaging 7.88, using his raw pace and accuracy to good effect.

Given his form and ability, Wood is another top pick for your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has not hit his stride in the IPL this season with just 28 runs in two matches. He is one of the most prolific runscorers in IPL history with an average of 47.19 to his credit.

With Rahul due a big score for the Super Giants, he is a top captaincy pick for your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is an explosive batter who has 1798 runs at a strike rate of 140.58 in the IPL. Although Tripathi did not score any runs in the previous game, he is a decent player of both pace and spin and has a knack for big runs.

With Tripathi likely to play a big role, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats KL Rahul 28 runs in 2 matches Mark Wood 8 wickets in 2 matches Ravi Bishnoi 5 wickets in 2 matches Mayank Agarwal 27(23) in the previous game T Natarajan 2/23 in the previous game

LSG vs SRH match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 10

Ravi Bishnoi has been impressive for the Super Giants so far, picking up five wickets in two matches. He also took a couple of wickets in his last outing in Lucknow, holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Bishnoi could be a good addition to your LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (c), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, T Natarajan

