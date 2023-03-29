3 overseas players for whom IPL 2023 will be a make or break season

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner and fans all over India and the rest of the world are looking forward to the tournament, which features some of the best players in the world.

The players themselves will be looking to bring their A game to the party because there's really nothing like performing in a big tournament like the IPL. For some players, though, this season will be one which could define their foreseeable future. A good showing in the season will come as a huge relief, while the opposite could spell trouble.

Here, we look at three overseas players for whom IPL 2023 will be a make-or-break season.

#1 Kane Williamson

Having scored 2101 runs in 76 IPL games, Kane Williamson has a pretty good record in the tournament. However, the last couple of seasons haven't exactly gone the way he would have wanted them to. Since winning the orange cap in 2018, Williamson's numbers have dipped significantly.

His strike-rate over the last four seasons is only 114 which is a massive negative point. 2022 was Williamson's worst season as he could only score 216 runs in 13 games at a strike-rate of below 100.

He has also struggled in T20 internationals of late but despite his underwhelming showings, Gujarat Titans signed him at the mini-auction. However, time is running out for Williamson in the IPL and a good season with the bat is much needed.

#2 Joe Root

It seems quite unfair to mention Joe Root on this list since he has not even made his IPL debut yet, but that's the reality of the situation. Root was bought by the Rajasthan Royals at his base price of 1 crore. The Englishman was always ignored by the franchises in earlier years.

However, Root now needs to have a good season with the bat to remain in contention for future gigs in the IPL. A poor season could mean that it's not his first year in the IPL, but the last as well.

#3 Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad at his base price of 2 crores at the mini-auction in December. The upcoming edition is an important one for the leg-spinner, who has featured in just one IPL game so far. Despite being one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, Rashid has not attracted much attention from the IPL franchises.

A good outing this year will enhance his reputation, but a bad season could hamper his future prospects in the cash-rich tournament. At 35, Rashid is not the youngest player going around and needs to have a good season.

