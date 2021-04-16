MI v SRH, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Mumbai Indians square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number nine of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 18th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

After a break of two days, the caravan moves back to the Chepauk where choking at the death has become a norm. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been at this venue since the start but their respective last games ended in contrasting styles. While MI applied the choke on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), SRH were the one who choked against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MI have played a couple of very tight contests to kickstart their title defence. Their top-order has done well and have laid the platform twice in as many games but the power-packed middle-order has failed to drive home the advantage and provide that finish and flourish.

However, the bowling attack has come the fore. They almost won the game against RCB and it was only AB de Villiers’ brilliance that got RCB home. However, in the last game against KKR, they were superb. Rahul Chahar picked up a four-fer before Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult defended 31 runs off the last five overs and conceded just 20 to give MI their first win of the season.

On the other hand, SRH have lost both their games so far and both have come while chasing. In their first game, they were chasing 188 and it was a too big mountain in the end on a slow track as they lost by 10 runs. However, they were in total control against RCB and were 89/1 in 12 overs but David Warner’s wicket turned the tide. They needed 35 off the last four overs with eight wickets in hand, but choked and just couldn’t get going.

Thus, the middle-order needs to come to the party more often and needs to take a lot more responsibility. The bowling at the death hasn’t been at its best and SRH have leaked a little too many in both the games so far. SRH have been consistent over the last few years and have the ability to bounce back strongly. Moreover, the 2016 champions have a decent head to head record against MI and it currently stands at 8-8.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma/Kedar Jadhav/Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem

Captaincy Picks

David Warner: After a sluggish start in the first game, David Warner roared back with a fantastic half-century in the second game against RCB. The left-handed opener looked fluent as he made 54. However, the SRH skipper will be gutted that he didn’t finish the game for his side. Thus, he will be the key once again and he will be a top captaincy option. Moreover, Warner has a solid record against MI – 625 runs at an average of 44.64 which includes six fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has been in solid form and has started this tournament with a bang. He has been a crucial component of the MI line-up in the last three years and has consistently contributed with big runs. He made in excess of 400 runs in each of the last three seasons. This season, he has scored with 87 runs in two innings and he is one of the few batters who has looked fluent on a sluggish Chepauk track. Thus, Yadav will be a top choice as fantasy captain.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

MI v SRH Fan2Play Tips

2-Player Team

David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav

3-Player Team

David Warner, Jason Holder, Rohit Sharma

4-Player Team

David Warner, Rashid Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

11-Player Team

Ishan Kishan, Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar

Fan2Play Fantasy app believes in user’s winning chances. Playing Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play gives you a 50% guarantee of winning with their 2/3/4 Player Challenge mode. You can create your Fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 Players & take the Panga.

New User benefits are the best and are driving a lot of users to their app. You get Free Entry contests in all IPL Matches + 100% Bonus Contest for all users + you get 200% Welcome Bonus cashback on your first deposit.

To Download the app, Click Here: https://www.fan2play.com/download-app/