MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - May 1st, 2021

Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on table-toppers Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings, after a disappointing season last time around, are back with a bang in IPL 2021. With five wins in six games, CSK are currently atop the standings. While Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have led the charge at the top of the order, their batting depth and balance have shone, with Ravindra Jadeja providing the goods in the death overs. Although MS Dhoni's form with the bat is a concern, the Chennai Super Kings have coped well as their bowling unit has also performed well. However, the onus will be on Deepak Chahar to pave the way with a few quick wickets in the powerplay overs as Chennai seeks to extend their winning streak in the IPL 2021.

But they will come across a Mumbai Indians team who are slowly making their way into the playoff contention. After a tough Chennai leg, MI cruised to a win against the Rajasthan Royals in their first IPL 2021 game in Delhi. However, they will need to bring their A-game on Saturday, especially with their middle-order struggling for consistency. All eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, both of whom haven't picked up as many wickets as they would have liked to in IPL 2021.

Both teams are well-matched on paper, but the Mumbai Indians might hold the edge, given their recent good record against the Chennai Super Kings. Nevertheless, a mouthwatering clash beckons between arguably the two best franchises in IPL history.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi and Deepak Chahar

Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 27, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 1st May 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous matches at the venue, a high-scoring game beckons at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. There isn't much spin or swing on offer as the bowlers will look to take the pace off as the match progresses. Both teams will ideally look to chase, given the dew factor in the second innings. 170-180 should be par at the venue, with wickets in hand being key to either side's fortunes.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MI vs CSK)

MI vs CSK IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Nathan Coulter-Nile

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Suresh Raina. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav