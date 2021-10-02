MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 46

Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the teams to beat in the IPL this season and are a win away from qualifying for the playoffs. Although they come into the game on the back of a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals will bank on their star power to come through against the Mumbai Indians, who are a force to be reckoned with themselves. With the likes of Quinton de Kock and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, Mumbai will be eyeing a crucial win for their own qualification chances, making for an exciting contest in Sharjah.

MI vs DC Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

Match Details

MI vs DC, IPL 2021, Match 46

Date and Time: 2nd October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

Sharjah's pitch has been on the slower side with runs being hard to come by in the middle overs. Batters will look to score quick runs in the powerplay overs, making good use of the powerplay restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making it hard for the batters to get going. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s MI vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has looked good for a big knock at the top of the order for Mumbai, but he hasn't been able to convert starts in the second half of the IPL. He will be looking to make amends this time around with a good showing at the top of the order, making him a good pick for your MI vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Shikhar Dhawan: Although Shikhar Dhawan is in the race for the Orange Cap, it hasn't been plain sailing for the southpaw lately. He will be keen to get going against the Mumbai Indians' pace duo of Bumrah and Trent Boult, which should make for a good contest between bat and ball.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has been fairly consistent for DC with both the bat and ball. Given the nature of the track and also Krunal's woeful form, Patel should get the nod in your MI vs DC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada's accuracy and experience has served him well in the UAE with a few wickets to show for his efforts as well. Rabada's ability to pick up wickets in the middle and death overs should come in handy, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 699 points

Avesh Khan (DC) - 582 points

Rishabh Pant (DC) - 564 points

Important Stats for MI vs DC Dream11 prediction team

Jasprit Bumrah: 16 wickets in 11 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 20.50

Shikhar Dhawan: 454 runs in 11 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 45.40

Kagiso Rabada: 13 wickets in 10 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 24.54

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

MI vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

