MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 20

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Mumbai Indians haven't had a great start to the 2024 season as they have lost all of their last three matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are just above Mumbai Indians in the points table with only one win of their last four matches.

These two impressive sides have locked horns 33 times, and no team has shown sheer dominance. Mumbai Indians have won 18 matches, while Delhi Capitals have won 15 matches

MI vs DC Match Details

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs DC, 20th Match

Date and Time: 7 April 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. The last match here was played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals and was quite surprising as only a total of 252 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets. Pacers got 10 wickets while spinners picked up only three wickets.

MI vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

MI - L L L L W

DC - L W L L L

MI vs DC Probable Playing XI

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya ©, Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, and Dewal Brevis.

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Abishek Porel.

MI vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and already smashed 152 runs in the last four matches. He also has an average of 36 at this venue. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has an exceptional average of 33 against Delhi Capitals and at this venue. David Warner is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 148 runs in the last four matches. He has an exceptional average of 43 in 22 matches against Mumbai Indians.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Mitchell Marsh and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel is another good all-rounder for today's match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Anrich Nortje and Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch conditions will heavily favor pacers. Khaleel Ahmed is another good bowler who has taken 6 wickets in the last 4 matches.

MI vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a kind of player who should never be underestimated, especially at this batting pitch. He has an average of 33 against Delhi Capitals and at this venue. This makes him the best captain option.

David Warner

David Warner loves performing against Mumbai Indians and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 43 against Mumbai Indians and fans can expect a big show today.

5 Must-Picks for MI vs DC, 20th Match

Rishabh Pant

David Warner

Rohit Sharma

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders players the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: R Pant, I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, D Warner, T Varma

All-rounders: M Marsh, A Patel, H Pandya

Bowlers: K Ahmed, J Bumrah, A Nortje

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: R Pant, I Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, D Warner, T Varma, P Shaw

All-rounders: M Marsh, H Pandya

Bowlers: A Madhwal, J Bumrah, A Nortje