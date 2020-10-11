MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The second game on a double-header Sunday in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Both teams entered the tournament as favourites, and they've largely lived up to their billing so far. DC are perched on the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 5 wins from 6 games, while MI are in second place with 4 wins in an equal number of matches. Rohit Sharma's side have a superior net run rate, so a win in this game will catapult them to the top of the standings.

DC are on the back of a convincing 46-run win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah, and their middle order, which hadn't been tested in IPL 2020 till then, stepped up to the task admirably. Shreyas Iyer has a fearsome bowling attack to call upon, and almost all of his players are in excellent touch.

MI are another team who last played against RR, and Rohit Sharma's side registered an even bigger 57-run win. The 4-time IPL champions have a well-rounded pace attack apart from an in-form batting lineup, and have very few chinks in their armour.

We take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has returned to form for MI in IPL 2020

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign, Jasprit Bumrah has turned things around and is now firmly in the reckoning for the Purple Cap. The Indian spearhead has picked up wickets with regularity of late, even though he doesn't seem to trust the yorker yet.

Against a power-packed DC lineup that has fired on all cylinders, Bumrah will have a job on his hands. Rohit Sharma has used his lead pacer at various stages of the innings, but this game might see him be used with the new ball and at the death.

Bumrah is always a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team, and the MI vs DC IPL 2020 game is no different.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis has been a shrewd buy for DC in IPL 2020

Perhaps the biggest surprise package in IPL 2020, Marcus Stoinis has significantly exceeded expectations for DC. The Australian all-rounder has come in at No. 5 and biffed a few over the ropes in almost every game, and has chipped in with a few wickets with the ball in hand as well.

Stoinis has become an integral part of DC's side in IPL 2020, and has bowled in the powerplay as well as at the death. At a venue which has assisted bowlers of his ilk, he could put in another Man of the Match-contending performance.

Given his recent form and the way DC have used him, Stoinis is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 game.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has led MI to 4 wins from 6 games

MI captain Rohit Sharma has played a couple of excellent knocks for the side, but he has failed to register a truly big score in IPL 2020. He holed out off Shreyas Gopal in his last game as his well-documented leg-spin troubles came back to haunt him, but with Amit Mishra having been ruled out of the tournament, DC don't have a wrist-spinner in their first-choice playing XI.

Rohit's skills against express pace will hold him in great stead against Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, while he should be able to take on Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin with ease.

Rohit Sharma is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 game.