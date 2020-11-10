MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020 Final): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The final of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is finally here, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai.

MI have been the team to beat right from the start of IPL 2020. Although they briefly lost Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma to injuries, the 4-time champions coasted to a top-two finish in one of the most tightly-contested editions in history. The deep batting unit has stepped up to the plate in almost every game, while the pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult has been lethal.

The only concern for MI in this game will be the form of captain Rohit Sharma, who has been far from his best since coming back from a hamstring injury. With a perfect record in IPL finals, the most storied franchise in the history of the league is certainly the favourite to triumph today.

DC are on the back of an excellent win over an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad side, but they have been beaten comprehensively by MI thrice in IPL 2020 so far. Shreyas Iyer's side benefited from the promotion of Marcus Stoinis to open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan, while Kagiso Rabada returned to his best form. Although the odds are stacked heavily against them, DC could easily spring a surprise in their first-ever IPL final.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is second on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Jasprit Bumrah may have temporarily lost out to Kagiso Rabada on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, but there's no doubt that he has been one of the tournament's best bowlers. The MI spearhead has been used in one-over spells by his captain often, and he has delivered almost every time he has been called upon.

Bumrah has also been effective as ever at the death, and he hasn't even needed to hit the yorker consistently to restrict the flow of runs. DC might choose to play out the fast bowler's four overs, but almost all oppositions have tried that, and it hasn't gone to plan.

Advertisement

Bumrah bowled a brilliant 4-over spell for just 14 runs while picking up 2 wickets in the IPL 2019 final, and scalped 4 wickets against the same opposition in Qualifier 1. The 26-year-old is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final.

#2 Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis has been immense for DC in IPL 2020

Marcus Stoinis made the most of his promotion to the top of the order in DC's previous game against the Sunrisers, and got his team off to a rollicking start after surviving a dropped catch. The Aussie, who opened the innings in the Big Bash earlier this year and scored a truckload of runs, is likely to continue in the same vein against MI.

Stoinis has also become his team's third pacer, and with batsmen looking to target him, he could pick up a few wickets like he did in Qualifier 2. Bound to contribute in some way or the other, the all-rounder is another good choice to be the captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final.

Advertisement

#1 Quinton de Kock

De Kock has been consistent for MI at the top of the order in IPL 2020

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign, Quinton de Kock roared back to form with a number of fifties on the trot. And in his last few games, the South African has exhibited the same signs of form and gotten off to flying starts, but has failed to convert them into a truly big score.

De Kock could finally cross that hurdle and register a big fifty against DC in the IPL 2020 final. Comfortable against pace and on the back of a confident innings against the same opposition in Qualifier 1, the Proteas white-ball captain could make up for Rohit Sharma's lack of form at the top of the order.

De Kock is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final.