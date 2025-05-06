MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 6, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The reverse fixture saw the Titans cruise to a 36-run win over MI, but it's a completely different team that takes the field today. Hardik and Co. have found their mojo ever since the remarkable comeback win over DC, and have won six on the trot prior to this match.

Level on points with MI, GT will want to make this game-in-hand over their opponents count, with a win here taking them one step closer to finishing in the top two.

In what is arguably the most important match in the IPL 2025 playoffs race, let's look at three players who'd make good Dream11 differential picks.

#3 Shahrukh Khan (BAT) (GT)

Shahrukh Khan hasn't had the opportunity to showcase his power-hitting potential this season, and his batting has been limited to unbeaten cameos, often arriving in the penultimate or the final over of the innings. However, he could get the chance to face a greater number of balls against an in-form MI bowling lineup, finally unleashing his full potential.

Shahrukh is a player who can effortlessly clear the fence at any ground on his day, let alone the Wankhede Stadium. A clean ball-striker and boundary hitter, he certainly doesn't need long to register a sizeable Dream11 haul once he gets to the crease.

While his uncertain batting position and the solidity of the GT top three makes him a risky pick, Shahrukh could be a handy Dream11 differential for this match.

Deepak Chahar's tussle with the GT openers is one to keep an eye on.

After a sluggish start to the season, all the elements are beginning to come together quite well for the Mumbai Indians. Deepak Chahar, one of their big-money signings at the auction, has recovered quite well from an indifferent start to the season.

The new-ball expert has bowled some tight spells in recent games, including a memorable 2/12 in four overs against a powerful SRH batting lineup at this same venue. Chahar enjoys a good head-to-head record against Shubman Gill, and could strike with the new ball tonight.

While he is a risky option against a GT team that has lost very few powerplay wickets this season, he could be a handy Dream11 differential in your teams.

#1 Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (GT)

GT's pace ace Kagiso Rabada is available for selection after serving a one-month suspension. The South African seamer strengthens the already in-form GT bowling unit and will be crucial in containing the power-packed MI batting lineup.

Rabada has positive match-ups against multiple members of this MI team, and also enjoys a pretty good record at the Wankhede Stadium. He has had the number of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, among others, and his pace and bounce make him a deadly option on a seamer-friendly Wankhede surface.

His Dream11 ownership is bound to be low since he's returning after quite a while, but Rabada is a quality differential pick.

