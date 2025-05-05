Vikram Solanki provides huge update on Kagiso Rabada's availability for MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki has provided a crucial update on pacer Kagiso Rabada's availablity for their next IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). GT play MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6.

Ad

According to a report by the Times of India, Solanki stated that Kagiso Rabada has completed his suspension period and is available to be selected for the game against Mumbai. The pacer tested positive after taking recreational drugs and abruptly left the IPL 2025 season after having played just two games.

While it was told that he had flown back due to personal reasons, Rabada was serving his suspension period.

"With Kagiso, as far as tomorrow's match is concerned, the fact is he is now available given all the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so," Solanki revealed.

Ad

Trending

"As far as procedure and protocol is concerned, everybody that's been involved in this episode, right from Kagiso, his representatives, all matters as far as requirements have been followed to the letter. We try to be mindful of the emotion around Kagiso as well. But having said all of that, he's now back having served the time, the ban, the suspension for 30 days," he added.

Ad

Kagiso Rabada had picked up just two wickets in the two games he played for GT earlier in the season.

Solanki makes it clear that the team will support Kagiso Rabada

The GT Director of Cricket has also made it clear that the team will support Kagiso Rabada as it is their job to support their players. He also added that Rabada has had time to think about things and they are confident about him.

Ad

"The team will of course support him. It's our job to support the players we have. Whether it be on a matter of form or on a matter of personal matters like this. We will be supportive if we can be so. We're confident that he has had some time to think about things. He's spent some time, I suppose, understanding how much he actually loves playing this game," Solanki said.

Rabada was acquired by GT for a huge amount of ₹10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auctions. His return could prove to be a boost for them as the tournament is now at a critical stage, with teams fighting to make the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More