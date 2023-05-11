MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 57

The 57th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MI vs GT Dream11 prediction.

Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat in IPL 2023 with eight wins in 11 matches. Both their batting and bowling units have fired in unison, with Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami standing out in particular.

As for their opponents, Mumbai Indians are in top form coming into the game with three wins in their last four matches. While their bowling unit has not been consistent, Mumbai's batting has been sensational of late. Although Mumbai Indians boast an in-form Suryakumar Yadav, they will start as slight underdogs against a well-oiled Gujarat Titans side.

With the race for the top-four spots intensifying with each passing game, another cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

MI vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 57

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the 57th match of IPL 2023 in Mumbai on Friday, May 12. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MI vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 57

Date and Time: May 12th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Read More: IPL 2023: 3 players who can be the flagbearers of Mumbai Indians' next generation

MI vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 57

The Wankhede has lived up to its reputation this season as a high-scoring venue. The average first-innings score reads 196, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The previous game saw Jason Behrendorff get a couple of wickets with the new ball, indicating some help early on in the powerplay. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with four out of the five matches at the venue being won by the team batting second.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

1st-innings score: 196

2nd-innings score: 197

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 4

MI vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal and Chris Jordan.

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad and Mohammed Shami.

MI vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (11 matches, 335 runs, Average: 30.45)

Ishan Kishan has been brilliant of late for the Mumbai Indians, coming up with impactful knocks at the top of the order. Ishan has 335 runs in 11 matches at an average of 30.45.

With Ishan also scoring a couple of fifties this season, he is a good pick for your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (11 matches, 469 runs, Average: 46.90)

Shubman Gill is Gujarat Titans' leading run-scorer with 469 runs in 11 matches. He is averaging 46.90 and has four fifties to his name.

With Gill coming into the game on the back of a superb 94* against Lucknow Super Giants, he is a top pick for your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (11 matches, 274 runs, 6 wickets)

Cameron Green has been impressive in his debut season for the Mumbai Indians. He has 274 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate in excess of 120. He has also chipped in with the ball, picking up six wickets.

With Green likely to play a big role with bat and ball, he is a good addition to your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Shami (11 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 16.37)

Mohammed Shami is one of the top wicket-takers this season. He has 19 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.37. He was brilliant in the reverse fixture, especially with the new ball.

Given his form and ability, Shami is a must-have in your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

MI vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has shown glimpses of his ability in this IPL, scoring 252 runs and picking up three wickets. Hardik is expected to bat in the top order and also bowl with the new ball, allowing to him utilize his skill set fully.

Given his experience, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational over the last week or so, coming up with impactful knocks in the middle order. He has 376 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 186.14.

With Suryakumar in pristine form and capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ishan Kishan 335 runs in 11 matches Piyush Chawla 17 wickets in 11 matches Suryakumar Yadav 376 runs in 11 matches Shubman Gill 469 runs in 11 matches Mohammed Shami 19 wickets in 11 matches

MI vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 57

Rashid Khan is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 19 wickets in 11 matches. He is averaging 18.74 with the ball and has also added value with the bat. Given his skill set and form, Rashid is a decent option to have in your MI vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction, click here!

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Cam Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Jason Behrendorff, Rashid Khan

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan (vc)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cam Green, Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Alzarri Joseph, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan

Poll : 0 votes