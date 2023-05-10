3 players who can be the flagbearers of Mumbai Indians' next generation

Mumbai Indians (MI) are by far the most successful side not just in the Indian Premier League, with five titles under their belt. However, they are going to through a transition phase at the moment because of two reasons.

The first being that one of their veterans, Kieron Pollard has retired, while Rohit Sharma is at the twilight of his career. Secondly, the mega-auction ahead of the 2022 season completely destroyed their star studded squad.

Nevertheless, MI are now slowly but steadily forming a dangeorus squad which will challenge teams in the years to come. On that note, here's a look at three players who can be the flagbearers of MI's next generation:

#1 Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has settled into the Mumbai Indians team quite smoothly over the last couple of seasons. Since making his debut back in 2022, Varma has been a crucial part of the MI setup, having scored 671 runs at a brilliant average of 39.47 and a healthy-strike-rate of 140.97.

JioCinema @JioCinema

The first team to chase consecutive 200+ totals



Take a bow,



#PBKSvMI #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema Highest chase at Mohali in #TATAIPL The first team to chase consecutive 200+ totalsTake a bow, @mipaltan , for making history in style Highest chase at Mohali in #TATAIPL ✅The first team to chase consecutive 200+ totals ✅Take a bow, @mipaltan, for making history in style 🙌#PBKSvMI #IPL2023 #IPLonJioCinema https://t.co/ZhQtl7hx3J

Last year, he was one of the very few bright spots in an otherwise torrid campaign for the franchise as they finished last on the points table. Anotter impressive fact is that Varma has played different roles with complete ease. He has been moved up and down the order but has still come out with flying colours.

Tilak's performances have earned him a of praise from fans and pundits alike and many have even earmarked him to go on and play for India in all three formats. The 20-year-old has a balanced head on his shoulder and that will hold him in good stead going ahead.

#2 Tim David

Tim David (L),Kieron Pollard (center) and Cameron Green (R) [PC: Twitter]

When we speak of Mumbai Indians, one of the first names that come to mind is Kieron Pollard. Pollard is a legend of the franchise having won numerous games for the side over the course of his career. He represented the franchise in 189 IPL games before announcing his retirement in November 2022. It was always going to be difficult for MI to find an able and long-term replacement for the West-Indian. But in Tim David they have someone who can do what Pollard did for 12 long years.

David is a vastly experienced man in the T20 circuit but as we know, the IPL is an altogether different beast. However, the big man from Australia has shown his class in this year's IPL as he has won a couple of games for MI with his finishing prowess. He has a strike-rate of more than 165 this season which is absolutely phenomenal. MI will be looking at him as someone who will be around the side for a long time.

#3 Cameron Green

Even before he made his international debut for Australia, Cameron Green's name was doing the rounds with many referring to him as a generational talent. Green has lived upto that tag through his performances at the highest level. In the IPL auction last December, he was signed by the Mumbai Indians for a huge sum of 17.50 crore.

That is a huge contract and to say, he didn't even have great T20 numbers at that time. However, it seems like MI have got it spot on with the Green purchase as he has had a great season so far, having accumulated 274 runs at a strike-rate of almost 150 so far this year.He has also been handy with the ball, picking up six wickets this year.

The 23-year old will only get better with time and experience and Mumbai Indians will look to retain his service for a long time.

