MI vs KKR Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 - April 16th, 2023  

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on April 16 (Sunday,). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the contest.

The Knight Riders, led by Nitish Rana, are currently hanging in the middle of the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.711. They will go into the game after losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 23 runs.

MI, led by Rohit Sharma, started their campaign with two defeats. But they got back to track with a six-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals. They are placed ninth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.879.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for MI vs KKR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Nitish Rana (KKR) – 8.5 credits

Nitish Rana has been exceptional for the Knight Riders over the last two matches. The southpaw has scored 145 runs from four matches at an average of 36.25 and a strike-rate of 158.06. He scored a fifty against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but his efforts went in vain. You should pick him for the MI vs KKR match.

#2 Tilak Varma (MI) – 8 credits

Tilak Varma has been stupendous for the Mumbai Indians in their middle-order. The left-handed batter has scored 147 runs from three games at an average of 73.50 and a strike-rate of 158.06. The southpaw has already drawn praise from a number of pundits, including Ravi Shastri. He should be in your team for the MI vs KKR match.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI) – 9 credits

Rohit Sharma returned to form in the IPL after scoring a half-century against the Capitals. He scored a fifty in the IPL after 24 matches. The veteran has decent numbers against the Knight Riders over the years. One may afford to pick him for the MI vs KKR match. If he gets going, he is hard to stop.

