MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 34

Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians, who come into the contest on the back of a loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be looking to return to winning ways. But they face an upbeat Kolkata Knight Riders, who are high on confidence after a thumping win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). With both sides looking to boost their chances of a top-four finish in the IPL, an exciting clash beckons in Abu Dhabi.

MI vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

MI XI

Rohit Sharma/Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya/Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

KKR XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy

Match Details

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021, Match 34

Date and Time: 23rd September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with some help available for the bowlers. The powerplay overs will be key, with the pacers expected to get the ball to swing early on. The batters will ideally look to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew expected to play a role in the fixture.

Today's MI vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Although Quinton de Kock has been in fine form in the T20 format, he couldn't get a big one against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last week. His explosive batting ability is sure to come to the fore in this game, making her a good option for your MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill showed his class in the previous game, but he couldn't score a fifty to cap it off in style. Gill is equally good against pace and spin and should be one of the first names in your MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is fit and firing, with his bowling ability shining against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous game. He is one of the cleanest hitters of the cricket ball, with his all-round ability to add value to your fantasy team, if picked.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult's ability to swing the new ball both ways was on show in his previous outing, even resulting in two big wickets for Mumbai. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Boult is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR) - 539 points

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 392 points

Rahul Chahar (MI) - 374 points

Important Stats for MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Trent Boult: 10 wickets in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 25.80

Varun Chakravarthy: 10 wickets in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 23.20

Kieron Pollard: 183 runs in 8 IPL 2021 matches, SR: 163.39

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav

